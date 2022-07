Chad will not be returning to our television screens anytime soon. On Monday, a report from Variety confirmed that Season 2 of the live-action comedy series will not be airing on TBS, and will reportedly be searching for "the right home" for the series. This news comes just hours before the Season 2 premiere was supposed to air on the night of Monday, July 11th. The series' return was already delayed once before, with the network delaying the season premiere its original April 11th debut. Chad follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian-American boy (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO