Brown County, TX

Boys and Girls Club visits Central Texas Veterans Memorial

By Derrick Stuckly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday morning, the first of what is hoped to be several field trips took place at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, where several local veterans explained the monuments and other objects on display. Approximately 60 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Brown County toured the facility. “During...

Camp Bowie Staff Honored with Quarterly First Responder Award

As a part of the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award was announced. Recognized was Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
TSTC instructors prepare for next group of first responders

Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program is preparing for a new group of first responders. Registration for the fall semester is underway, and instructors are excited to train the next cohort of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics, especially in the new Immersive Interactive labs available at the Abilene, Brownwood and Harlingen campuses.
BROWNWOOD, TX
40 UNDER 40: Rachel Howell

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. One of the newest business owners in downtown Brownwood is thankful to have her storefront open after a delay...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood football state champions requested for photo shoot July 23

The Brownwood Lions Mothers Club is inviting members of the seven state championship football teams at Brownwood High School to be included in the 2022 football homecoming program. Those interested in being a part of the cover photo shoot for the homecoming program should meet at Gordon Wood Stadium at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Terri Lynn Carruth

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. She and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
40 UNDER 40: Dustin Larremore

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A traumatic life experience led Dustin Larremore to his professional calling, and his desire to extend a helping hand...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brownwood Police Department re-accredited by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading addressed the council on a recent achievement for the department. “The law enforcement accreditation program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices,” Kading said. “These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service for the best reduction of risk and protection of individual rights. Since its inception in 2006 over 180 Texas law enforcement agencies have been accredited. The Brownwood Police Department has been accredited since 2013 and in May and as a result we have been awarded re-accreditation.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
Adan ‘Adam’ Castaneda

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Elite Storage

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Elite Storage 325 on Thursday, July 7th. They are located at 3393 Highway 183 N in Early. Elite Storage 325 provides self-storage units to Brown County and the surrounding areas offering clean and ready to rent climate-controlled storage units as well as outdoor vehicle parking. Other convenient features include 24-hour access, boxes and supplies, contact-free move-ins, coded gate entry, and 24-hour digital video surveillance.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
40 UNDER 40: Jarvis Green

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An unforeseen job opportunity presented itself and Jarvis Green has turned it into an online showcase highlighting the progress...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Ruben Salazar

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July 15, at Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
City Council to seek proposals for landfill construction

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, a resolution was unanimously approved to seek sealed proposals for the construction of cells 14-16 at the landfill. “The City of Brownwood has the regional landfill and it services all of Brown County and some of the smaller counties in the area,” said Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford. “Based upon our projections of waste, we have about a year and a half left of cell space in the landfill. We have known we would have to be constructing additional cells at the landfill for a few years now, and we have begun the engineering work for the construction in this current fiscal year. What was approved today was the City to go out for bids for the construction of two additional cells at the landfill.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
Sales Tax Collections Up Again Across Brown County

After a slow-down for two months, sales tax allocations are up in all three Brown County cities in the month of July. The City of Early again leads the pack with an increase of almost 40% over July of 2021. Sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s Office in July reflect retail sales taxes collected in May 2022. Details below:
BROWN COUNTY, TX

