A North Liberty man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault. Police were dispatched to the North Stewart Street residence of 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez Garces at 6 am for a welfare check, and allegedly found a woman with severe bruising to her face, neck, arms, and other areas. She was reportedly reluctant to share any information with law enforcement, but witnesses said that Hernandez Garces assaulted her earlier in the morning. The victim allegedly stated that the severe bruising on the side of her neck was the result of being strangled.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO