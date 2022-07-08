ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

What To Do: BlobFest takes over Phoenixville again

coatesvilletimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most over-used and often incorrectly used worlds in the English language right now are “literally” and “unique.” “Literally” means “in a literal or strict sense” while “unique” means “being the only one of its kind.”....

coatesvilletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown Native Introduces Hoagies to Hoosiers

Where's this classic-looking hoagie from? Would you believe Indianapolis?. Hoagies & Hops, an Indianapolis restaurant conceived Pottstown-born Kristina Mazza, serves up plenty of Philly-area signature dishes. But the most compelling menu item might be nostalgia. Asha Prihar rolled out the story of a transplanted local and her unique restaurant in Billy Penn.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Government
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Boyertown, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Education#Art Museum#Art Installations#The Colonial Theatre#Colonial#Irish Restaurant Pub#Lulu Boutique Gifterie
YourErie

PA House committee formed to consider Philly DA’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) has named the five members of the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate rising crime in Philadelphia and, potentially, move towards the impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. Republican lawmakers announced in June they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Former Olympic volleyball player, Pennsylvania native Kim Glass attacked in LA

LOS ANGELES — Former U.S. Olympic volleyball player and Lancaster County native Kim Glass was attacked in California. The attack happened Saturday in Los Angeles. In a video posted to her social media, Glass described how a man she said was homeless threw a metal object, which hit her in the head as she was getting into a car after having lunch with some friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
billypenn.com

Housing activists set up new West Philly encampment, with over a dozen tents and a new slogan: ‘We ain’t going nowhere’

Affordable housing activists set up a new protest encampment in West Philadelphia over the weekend, with at least 15 tents so far taking over the lawn facing 40th Street at the University City Townhomes. The installation is part of a multi-group push to keep the 40-year-old residential complex from being sold and redeveloped.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie

>Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie. (Manheim Township, PA) -- A theater in Lancaster County has decided not to show an independent movie featuring right-wing Pennsylvania figures. The film "Return of the American Patriot" was to have premiered this Saturday at the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township. Lancaster Online reports it had been billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania and featured State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor.
LANCASTER, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County eyes future infrastructure developments with regional program

NORRISTOWN — Developments are happening on roads and bridges throughout Montgomery County. Drivers often pass construction crews along stretches of major thoroughfares. With funding needed to cover the cost of the many ongoing projects, Matt Popek, assistant section chief with the Montgomery County Planning Commission, shared an update surrounding a Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-34 during a Montgomery County Commissioners meeting July 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

300 East Lincoln in Coatesville: Development Project Announcement

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville continues to grow and thrive with new development projects underway. The latest announcement was made on April 29, 2022, when Proudfoot Capital purchased 300 East Lincoln from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA). This project is sure to add value to the City and its residents.
COATESVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

The Year That Restaurants Said No

In 2020, some members of the Philly dining world, from owners to servers to cooks, took a look around and decided that the status quo — low pay, long hours, unpredictability — was no longer working. The changes they’ve made in response could reinvent the way we eat out in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy