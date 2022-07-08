ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up

By Carol Cassada
The Bold and the Beautiful character Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is an iconic soap opera villain. In 1992, she left Genoa City for sunny California , where she immediately started terrorizing The Forresters. Shelia returned several times over the years, adding a new crime to her rap sheet every time. Her latest misdeeds have fans wondering about her future with the show.

Speculation is that Sheila Carter is leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2021 was shocking in more ways than one. The notorious bad girl interrupted Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) wedding to reveal she’s Finn’s birth mother . Sheila immediately began feuding with her daughter-in-law, who didn’t want her near Finn or their family.

Aside from Steffy, Sheila also wreaked havoc on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) by switching her nonalcoholic champagne. Sheila’s plot against Brooke leads to a catastrophic chain of events. After discovering Sheila’s misdeed, Steffy confronted her mother-in-law. During their heated confrontation , Sheila pulled out a gun but accidentally shot Finn, who was protecting his wife.

As Finn took his final breath, Sheila shot Steffy and fled the scene. Sheila was arrested after Steffy regained her memory; however, Ms. Carter escaped prison thanks to her pal Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes). Sheila’s crime spree keeps increasing, and it’s a matter of time before she gets caught. But what happens to her after the storyline ends.

Many fans believe Sheila’s time on the show is ending. According to Soap Dirt , the show hasn’t commented on Sheila’s status. However, given her current storyline, speculation is the character might be on her way out.

Fans believe Sheila Carter might try to kill Finn again

Sheila was an emotional wreck after shooting Finn. She thought her son was gone forever and lived with the guilt of being responsible for his death. However, Sheila’s escape from prison leads to a shocking discovery.

After arriving at Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) house, Sheila was surprised to see a comatose Finn. Sheila was thrilled Finn was alive; however, she took over caring for him after running Li off the road . Sheila’s dream comes true when Finn wakes up, yet it quickly becomes a nightmare.

Finn remembers the night of the shooting, and his first instinct is to get away from Sheila. But that’s easier said than done. Sheila isn’t letting Finn go despite his protests. The more Finn fights, the more Sheila’s dark side emerges , and fans worry that she might kill her son again.

As one Twitter user wrote, “Sheila is losing it! Finn needs to get out!!!”

What’s next for the villain on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila can’t keep Finn captive forever on The Bold and the Beautiful . Eventually, he’ll be rescued, and Sheila’s fate will go one of two ways. The first theory is that she’ll be caught and sent to prison again, this time with better security.

The other theory is that Sheila will be killed. She has a lot of enemies, and there are many people who’d love to take her out. Li could return from the dead and kill Sheila, thus asserting herself as Finn’s real mother. Or Finn might be the one to finally take down his mother.

Having Sheila die by her son’s hands would be a shocking moment and a fitting end to the villain’s life.

