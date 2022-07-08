ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing Zeno SWATH Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)

Cover picture for the articleHarness the power of Zeno SWATH data independent acquisition (DIA) to deliver a high depth of coverage, particularly on low abundance species, quickly and robustly. • Identify and...

These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
EVER Pharma Launches a Digital Training App for the D-mine® Pump

SALZBURG, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- After successfully launching the D- mine® Pump, an infusion device designed to provide precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for Parkinson´s patients, EVER Pharma developed an App to support the training needs of Healthcare Professionals and caregivers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005103/en/ The digital Training App for the D-mine® Pump supporting the training needs (Graphic: Business Wire)
Using Proteomics to Develop Advanced Protein Biomarker Tests that Address Key Unmet Clinical Needs in Psoriatic Disease

Speaking in June 2021 at the online symposium, Advances in Proteomics & Metabolomics, Prof. Stephen Pennington, Professor of Proteomics at University College Dublin presented his keynote talk on developing advanced protein. biomarker tests for psoriatic disease. Abstract: In this presentation the challenges of developing new protein biomarker tests and delivering...
AI Reliably Predicts Structure of RNA Molecules

For the function of many biomolecules, their three-dimensional structure is crucial. Researchers are therefore not only interested in the sequence of the individual building blocks of biomolecules, but also in their spatial structure. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), bioinformaticians can already reliably predict the three-dimensional structure of a protein from its amino acid sequence.
One Fluid Movement – Pipetting For a Lifetime

For each application and experiment, there is a perfectly matched pipetting system. The type of experiment you are performing and the physical properties of the liquid will determine the correct pipette tip to use. This, combined with the correct technique, ergonomics, service and skill of the operator can catapult your accuracy and precision in the right direction.
Biohybrid Model of Human Ventricles Developed

Heart disease — the leading cause of death in the U.S. — is so deadly in part because the heart, unlike other organs, cannot repair itself after injury. That is why tissue engineering, ultimately including the wholesale fabrication of an entire human heart for transplant, is so important for the future of cardiac medicine.
Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Slows in June to 0.3%

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the latest online inflation data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), powered by Adobe Analytics. In June 2022, online prices increased 0.3% year-over-year (YoY) while decreasing 1% month-over-month (MoM). While this marks the 25 th month of inflation online YoY, June is the third month where online price increases have slowed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005535/en/ Price Table Year over Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accelerating Cancer Research Through Comprehensive Genomic Analysis

Many techniques are currently required to characterize the full range of genomic variation that can cause or contribute to the initiation and progression of cancer. While next-generation sequencing is becoming increasingly routine in cancer research laboratories, it fails to address a number of key genomic drivers or markers of cancer, such as structural variations, DNA methylation and transcript isoforms.
Gene Profiling Technology Reveals Melanoma Biomarkers

A new UC Davis-led study sheds light on cell type-specific biomarkers, or signs, of melanoma. The research was recently published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Melanoma, the deadliest of the common skin cancers, is curable with early diagnosis and treatment. However, diagnosing melanoma clinically and under the microscope can be complicated by what are called melanocytic nevi—otherwise known as birth marks or moles that are non-cancerous. The development of melanoma is a multi-step process where “melanocytes,” or the cells in the skin that contain melanin, mutate and proliferate. Properly identifying melanoma at an early stage is critical for improved survival.
