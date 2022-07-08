ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood actor Chris Pratt offers a groveling apology to a UFC champion after criticizing his fighting

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekh9c_0gZ4nY1s00
Israel Adesanya and Chris Pratt. Photos by Getty Images
  • Chris Pratt has issued a groveling apology to one of the best UFC fighters in the world right now.
  • The Hollywood actor was Octagonside for Israel Adesanya's lackluster win over Jared Cannonier.
  • Pratt criticized Adesanya for the win and then walked back his comment when Adesanya responded.

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt offered a groveling apology to Israel Adesanya after criticizing the UFC champion for an apparently drab performance Saturday at UFC 276.

"I'm sorry," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor tweeted Wednesday.

The 43-year-old's comment follows Adesanya firing back at Pratt for the barbed comments the movie star aired shortly after the middleweight titleholder defeated Jared Cannonier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Dco_0gZ4nY1s00
Israel Adesanya walked out in epic fashion, holding an urn with Jared Cannonier's name on it. Photo by Getty Images

Adesanya headlined the UFC 276 show, walked out to the famed Undertaker theme from WWE, and beat Cannonier over five rounds in a lackluster performance compared to his iconic entrance.

"I'm gonna say this as humbly as I can," said Pratt on the UFC 276 post-fight show broadcast on ESPN, as previously reported by Insider. "I don't know this game, I'm just an actor. But I'm not a fan, man.

"I'm not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter," Pratt said. "I'm like, 'Come on, man. Cash on that.' You've got to cash on that promise of being so badass."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQguQ_0gZ4nY1s00
Chris Pratt is a mainstay headliner in the Marvel universe. Photo by Getty Images

He finished by remarking that he was sure of the result before the bout — an Adesanya win by decision — but had been "hoping to see Cannonier" get the victory and the belt. "I'm not going to lie," he said.

It was not long before Adesanya noticed Pratt's comments.

The fighter posted a clip on Twitter from the Pratt movie Wanted, showing a scene involving James McAvoy in which McAvoy smacks a tooth out of Pratt's mouth with a computer keyboard.

The broken keys from the keyboard spell "Fuck You" in the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5lXX_0gZ4nY1s00
Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters in the UFC. Photo by Getty Images

"I'm the man," said Adesanya in the tweet. "You're just some fan."

Pratt then walked back his criticism.

"You're right," said Pratt. "I'm sorry, brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work having never themselves risked anything.

"It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you," he said. "My bad.

"Keep on keeping on, champ."

—Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

Adesanya is renowned for firing back at those who criticize him, and he even turned on some media assembled at the post-fight press conference Insider attended Saturday.

'I could do your job. You could never do my job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUnMl_0gZ4nY1s00
Israel Adesanya speaks to the media. Photo by Getty Images

"You guys have a job to do, and I'm not criticizing you guys in particular — I kinda am, I kinda am," Adesanya said.

"But just remember this, I could do your job. I could do your job. You could never do my job."

He continued: "I appreciate you guys for what you do, but, not just for me, but for other fighters man, be mindful with your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait. That shit is weak.

"Because I know how YouTube works now, and I know how these interviews work. Just be mindful, because I could do your job, but you can't do mine. Just remember that. Thank you."

Comments / 0

#Hollywood#Actor#Ufc Champion#Combat#Ufc#Undertaker#Espn
