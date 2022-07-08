ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Style lessons we can learn from Beyoncé

By Hannah Southwick, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
The “Countdown” to Beyoncé’s new music is on. The pop star announced her upcoming album “Renaissance” in true Beyoncé fashion—both literally and figuratively—with a splashy surprise spread in the July 2022 issue of British Vogue. The choice was only fitting; while she hasn’t released new music in six years, the music icon never stopped delivering memorable high-fashion moments (in addition to dropping her own Adidas x Ivy Park collections, of course).

So while we prepare for the album release, let's take a look back at what makes Beyoncé’s style so special—and how to add similar pieces to your own closet. Get ready for a style renaissance of sorts.

Add some latex looks to your wardrobe

From the stage to the steps of the Met Gala, Beyoncé regularly incorporates latex into her outfits. Her love of the fabric clearly hasn’t faded in her new album era either, as she rocked pleather pants—the Commando Faux Patent Leather Legging—in the 2022 British Vogue spread.

Unlike most of the pieces she wears, the leggings are not only still available to purchase, they’re under $120 (a bargain for this style). The Commando leggings are sold in white, tan and black in women’s sizes XS petite to 3X. The brand claims the pleather design is stretchy and pill-resistant, while maintaining a “real leather look and feel.” Go for an elevated, monochromatic look like Beyoncé, or dress them down with a white T-shirt.

Dress up your athleisure

Whenever her Ivy Park label drops a new collection, Beyoncé practically runs the (athleisure) world. But as the Beyhive knows, her buzzy Adidas x Ivy Park collaborations are notoriously hard to score before they sell out. If you missed out on your dream outfit the first time around, you can find certain styles on resale sites like Poshmark and SSENSE.

Still unable to find the fashions you’re looking for? Shop similar styles instead. The year 2021 was a big one for Beyoncé’s brand, with collections including everything from Ivy Park parkas to bright orange summer styles and even a rodeo-themed collection. For a one-piece similar to the aforementioned orange looks, try the Good American Always Fits Monokini one-piece. It’s available in the brand’s proprietary sizes 00/0 (a women’s XS) to 7/8 (a women’s 4XL/5XL) and comes in the same vivid hue as the summer 2021 “Flex Park” line, which marked Ivy Park’s first foray into swimwear.

Because Ivy Park is also known for its monochromatic athleisure looks, consider mixing sporty-yet-stylish crop tops with comfy wide leg pants. With no current Ivy Park collaboration for sale, you can shop non-Beyoncé-affiliated Adidas styles like the Essentials 3-Stripes Pants, which have a 5-star rating out of 101 reviews. The classic design comes in women’s sizes XS to 2XL in five colors. Match the mauve version to the Aeroknit Training Tee, available in women’s sizes XS to XL.

Coordinate from head to toe with a pink pair of the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes, which Beyoncé wore a previous version of in 2021. They’re available in women’s sizes 5 to 11.5 and have a 5-star rating from 960 very happy reviewers.

Try a jacket and skirt combo

From “Love on Top” to blazer on top. Whether going on a date with husband Jay-Z or posing for Instagram photos, tailored pieces are among Beyoncé’s go-to styles. But while she regularly sports structured suit jackets from designers like Vivienne Westwood and David Koma, you don’t need to break the bank to copy her look.

Consider a cropped blazer like the Cropped Tweed Blazer from Abercrombie & Fitch, which comes in houndstooth and plaid—two of Beyoncé’s go-to prints. It’s available in seven colors in women’s sizes XXS to XL. Pair the black and white versions with the tweed miniskirt from Mango, which also comes in women’s sizes XXS to XL. The black and white print was used heavily in Halls of Ivy, Beyoncé’s winter 2021 Adidas x Ivy Park drop.

Looking for a more budget-friendly buy? Consider the Crop Jacket at H&M, a versatile, single-button style that comes in black and white. Shop it in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

Invest in a good pair of denim shorts

From the cover of her “Crazy in Love” single in 2004 to her famed Coachella performance in 2018, Beyoncé continues to don denim shorts for iconic moments. While her exact styles are no longer sold, try denim from Good American like the Good ‘90s Shorts, which come in women’s sizes 00 to 26 in two colors. When we tried the brand, we were impressed with the overall fit and quality of its jeans. For a fringed option, consider the Levi’s 501 Original High Rise Women’s Shorts, a classic design available in women’s sizes 23 to 33 in a whopping 11 washes.

Dress your denim down with a cropped sweatshirt as Beyoncé did at Coachella, or style with sheer tights and a corset as she did for the 2022 Super Bowl. Want to accessorize with the superstar’s exact Super Bowl tights? You can buy the Wolford Individual 10 design, which comes in 12 shades in women’s sizes XS to XXL.

