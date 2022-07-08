Patty Yelton White, 57, Aurora

Mrs. Blanch (Godsey) Gillis, age 95, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on February 28, 1927 in Hazard, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late, Sherman and Laura (Barnett) Godsey. She was raised in Hazard, Kentucky where she attended school. On December 15, 1951, Blanch was united in marriage to McKelvie Stewart, Sr. in Richmond, Indiana. This union was blessed with two children, McKelvie and Judy. McKelvie and Blanch shared nearly 24 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 18, 1975. Blanch was later united in marriage to Carl J. Gillis on December 22, 1995. Carl passed away on November 20, 1999. Blanch was employed for Ball Brother Glass Company in Muncie, Indiana for ten years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture in her free time. Blanch was a member of the Brushy Fork Baptist Church near Pleasant, Indiana. Blanch resided for several years in the Switzerland County community and later moved to Bloomington, Indiana where she had resided for the past nearly eight years. Blanch passed away at 9:02 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Hearthstone Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana.

