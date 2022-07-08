ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

Patty Yelton White, 57, Aurora

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatty Yelton White, 57, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born October 12, 1964, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ora (Justice) Withered and Paul Davies. Patty loved being outside and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her...

WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
Lawrenceburg Premiere of Indiana Baby Set for August 18

All of the film’s cast and crew are from Lawrenceburg, and the entire movie was filmed in Lawrenceburg and the Tri-state area. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Lawrenceburg Premiere of the award-winning feature film, Indiana Baby by Director/Writer Jennifer Eliason will be held at the Greendale Cinema on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Kenneth Wayne Negley

Kenneth Wayne Negley, 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Naples, Florida, formerly of Aurora, Lawrenceburg, and Batesville passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born September 12, 1940, in Batesville, IN, son of the late Russell Negley and Annabelle (Bennett) Negley. He served his country as a...
BATESVILLE, IN
Mrs. Blanch (Godsey) Gillis

Mrs. Blanch (Godsey) Gillis, age 95, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on February 28, 1927 in Hazard, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late, Sherman and Laura (Barnett) Godsey. She was raised in Hazard, Kentucky where she attended school. On December 15, 1951, Blanch was united in marriage to McKelvie Stewart, Sr. in Richmond, Indiana. This union was blessed with two children, McKelvie and Judy. McKelvie and Blanch shared nearly 24 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 18, 1975. Blanch was later united in marriage to Carl J. Gillis on December 22, 1995. Carl passed away on November 20, 1999. Blanch was employed for Ball Brother Glass Company in Muncie, Indiana for ten years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture in her free time. Blanch was a member of the Brushy Fork Baptist Church near Pleasant, Indiana. Blanch resided for several years in the Switzerland County community and later moved to Bloomington, Indiana where she had resided for the past nearly eight years. Blanch passed away at 9:02 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Hearthstone Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local woman gives birth on the side of the road

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family's newest addition just couldn't wait to get to the hospital to arrive into the world. She was born on the side of the road Sunday. Sabrina Magee and Joe Perine, along with their other five children, were heading to Wilmington Hospital when Magee told Perine to pull over.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Pedestrian Injured in State Road 101 Accident Near Sunman

The accident took place late Saturday night. (Sunman, Ind.) – An accident is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck near Sunman. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Deputies say Derrick Poston, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, was walking northbound along the...
SUNMAN, IN
Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN
Santana concert in Cincinnati canceled

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows, including Saturday’s show in Cincinnati, after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”. “Carlos is doing well and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN
An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Bushhorn named Miss Ripley County 2022

OSGOOD, IN — Karley Bushhorn was named Miss Ripley County 2022 at Sunday night’s pageant at the Damm Theater in Osgood. “I was so surprised. It means so much. All of these girls are wonderful and they’ve done such a great job. And it’s been so much fun meeting everyone and I cannot wait to represent Ripley County in the best way I can,” Bushhorn said.
Adopt-a-Pet: Tootsie is sweeter than candy!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tootsie is a very sweet puppy, but you have to move fast if you want to take her home!. Her shelter says small dogs like her are in high demand, and tend to get adopted very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go...
CINCINNATI, OH
K9 fundraising goal met; Brookville police chief to be tased

BROOKVILLE, IN — The Brookville Police Department, which has been without a K9 unit for the past five years, has surpassed the $4,000 fundraising goal to reacquire the community asset. That means Police Chief Terry Mitchum will “take one for the team.”. Mitchum offered to be publicly tased...
TheBiKeWriTer | Small town – big surprise, Milan, IN

July 11, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Everywhere you looked in Milan, IN there is a sign touting an accomplishment from 68 years ago. The small town sure was proud of that team but odd it had not accomplished anything since?. It was the clerks at Jay C...
MILAN, IN
Goshen restaurant reopens after tornado to large crowd

Residents and businesses in Goshen are continuing to rebuild after the devastating aftermath of Wednesday's tornado. For some, that means rebuilding their business and their home. Lori's American Grille reopened its doors for the first time Monday. “It’s just, it’s something you don’t imagine going through yourself," owner Lori Ellen...
GOSHEN, OH
Rising Sun United Methodist Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
Obituary for John A. Butz

John A. Butz, 84, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. John was born on November 18, 1937, in Greensburg as the son of Leonard and Inez (Kaster) Butz. John graduated in 1955 from Greensburg High School. He worked at Colonial Baking, where he...
GREENSBURG, IN

