ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's staffer says the office temporarily turned off its phones amid 'overwhelming' threats

By Camila DeChalus
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7oQm_0gZ4lxyL00
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger has recieved threats for his work on the House January 6 panel.
  • His DC office receives thousands of angry phone calls a day.
  • Since releasing a video clip of these voicemails, they have received a lot of support, said one staffer.

Comments / 24

Reuben Ouellette
4d ago

sad that the "party of accountability " doesn't want to be held responsible. The GOP will be forever known as the insurrection party. sad ☹️

Reply(6)
16
David Wallace
4d ago

The Republican way. Threats and an absolute disdain and contempt for truth, democracy and doing what's right

Reply(2)
18
Related
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Beast

GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in last month’s speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children.”
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy