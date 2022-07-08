Shots fired at vehicle in Paso Robles

Police patrols have increased in Paso Robles following a report of shots fired Thursday night.

Paso Robles police say officers responded to the 800 block of 34 th Street shortly before 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say they determined someone had fired several shots at a vehicle, but no one was hit or injured.

Several empty handgun casings were reportedly found in the area.

Police say there are no suspects at this time but they believe the person whose vehicle was shot at and the shooter know each other.

They’ve increased patrols in the area and ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact the department.