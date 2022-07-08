ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tall Ships arrive in Cleveland

By News 5 Staff
 4 days ago
Cleveland is proud to host the return of the Tall Ships Festival, returning to the shores of Lake Erie from July 7 through July 10.

Attendees will be able to step aboard and even sail this year’s fleet of tall ships while enjoying festival foods, craft beers, music and street performers.

The festival features a display of eight traditionally rigged sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and Spain crewed, in part, by youth (ages 13 – 25).

General admission tickets start at $20 for adults, with discounted tickets being offered for children, seniors, veterans and the military.

The festival takes place at 515 Erieside Avenue.

