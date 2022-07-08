Tall Ships arrive in Cleveland

Cleveland is proud to host the return of the Tall Ships Festival, returning to the shores of Lake Erie from July 7 through July 10.

To see photos of the vessels, click here to view a photo gallery.

Attendees will be able to step aboard and even sail this year’s fleet of tall ships while enjoying festival foods, craft beers, music and street performers.

The festival features a display of eight traditionally rigged sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and Spain crewed, in part, by youth (ages 13 – 25).

General admission tickets start at $20 for adults, with discounted tickets being offered for children, seniors, veterans and the military.

The festival takes place at 515 Erieside Avenue.

RELATED: Tall Ships Festival, Cain Park Arts Festival and Grand Slam Beerfest: 10 things to do this weekend, July 8-10