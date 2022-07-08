4 people sick after Cohasset Swim Center opened without health inspection permits, town says

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO