4 people sick after Cohasset Swim Center opened without health inspection permits, town says

By Heather Morrison
 4 days ago
Four people got sick Wednesday after a swim center in Cohasset opened without the proper health inspection permits, the town said. Town Manager Christopher Senior said the Cohasset Swim Center, which is not owned or operated by the town, opened to the public Wednesday but four young...

