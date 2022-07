Manchester United surprisingly beat Liverpool 4-0 in their opening pre-season fixture, but David de Gea's actions in goal was something that caught the eye. It was in the opening exchanges of the match which saw a familiar sight. Luis Diaz drove inside from the left hand side and hit a shot from range which De Gea palmed away from the United goal. That was after he made an instinctive block with his leg from a low cross on the left side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO