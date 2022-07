“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO