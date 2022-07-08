ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Casanova

By Noah Holloway
 4 days ago

July 6th– Meet Casanova!

Casanova is a 1 year-old neutered male.

He is a very energetic and active dog, he will need an owner that can reciprocate that energy.

He is great with cats, dog, and kids.

Casanova is an adorable puppy who you can give a happy life to.

If you’re interested in Casanova, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

