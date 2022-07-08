WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Casanova

July 6th– Meet Casanova!

Casanova is a 1 year-old neutered male.

He is a very energetic and active dog, he will need an owner that can reciprocate that energy.

He is great with cats, dog, and kids.

Casanova is an adorable puppy who you can give a happy life to.

If you’re interested in Casanova, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

