ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Burberry Shutters Hong Kong Flagship on Canton Road, Citing Very Challenging Trading Environment

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sgqlw_0gZ4gfwC00
British luxury fashion brand Burberry store seen in Hong Kong's Canton Road. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

LONDON — Burberry has closed its flagship store in Hong Kong’s Canton Road, one of the world’s most expensive shopping streets, the brand confirmed Friday.

This is the second major store that the British brand shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand first closed its flagship in Causeway Bay last year. Burberry reportedly paid 8.8 million Hong Kong dollars, or $1.12 million, a month for the location, overlooking Lane Crawford on Russell Street.

The brand’s 5,500-square-foot store on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, was opened in 2011. At the time, the area where the shopping mall Harbor City is located was one of the most popular shopping destinations for mainland China tourists after cross-border travel was opened to the majority of Chinese citizens.

Local media estimated that Burberry used to pay around 6.5 million Hong Kong dollars, or $828,200, a month for the prime location, sitting between Longchamp and local jeweler Chow Tai Fook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0gZ4gfwC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrQuy_0gZ4gfwC00

Since the introduction of broader controls between mainland China and Hong Kong in early 2020, in addition to waves of social unrest before that, luxury retail in Hong Kong has taken a big hit.

The brand admitted during its recent earnings call that trading in Hong Kong is “very challenging” because there are few Chinese tourists in the region.

But the brand is expecting a mega China rebound as the nation began to loosen COVID-19-related restrictions. Burberry said it plans to invest further in China and position the brand for a strong sales rebound when the lockdowns lift.

For instance, the brand opened a major flagship in partnership with China’s tech giant Tencent in Hong Kong’s neighboring city Shenzhen two years ago. The store inside Shenzhen Bay MixC fuses physical and digital elements and asks shoppers to press their WeChat accounts into action as they game their way around the store, making virtual and real-life discoveries.

“We’re anticipating a rebound, and we’re prepared for it. We have bought inventory. We are investing ahead of the curve,” said Julie Brown, Burberry’s chief operating and chief financial officer, adding that past experience has taught Burberry that when China recovers, it does so in a major way.

The trenchcoat-maker still operates a total of 10 points of sales in Hong Kong, including childrenswear and outlets stores in key malls like Sogo and Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay; Elements, Ocean Center and K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui, and Alexandra House in Central.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli Eyeing Sales of 1B Euros in 2024

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli is thinking long-term and is expecting his namesake company to reach sales of 1 billion euros in 2024, two years ahead of plans. As is customary for the executive chairman and creative director of the luxury fashion group, commenting on first-half preliminary revenues on Tuesday, Cucinelli insisted on “a healthy and balanced” growth, but to be sure the company is marching full steam ahead, seeing gains in all markets and distribution channels.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2022Year of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns In the six...
BUSINESS
WWD

Vanguards Rebrands Aeron as Responsible and Transparent Knitwear Specialist

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Aeron, the womenswear fashion label from Budapest owned by Vanguards Group, will be repositioned as a responsible and transparent knitwear label, WWD has learned. An official announcement is expected on Monday, coinciding with the release of the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023Valentino Couture Fall 2022 The company has also tweaked the price points and created a new, A-shaped logo, brand identity, packaging and signature color: mimosa yellow. The new shade is meant to serve as a metaphor for “resilience, sensitivity and the expansion of one’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

What’s New at Kohl’s? Something to Discover

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s, seeking to be more inclusive and relevant to consumers while hoping to reverse recent weak sales trends, is launching a merchandising format called “Discover @ Kohl’s.” Kohl’s officials said Monday that Discover @ Kohl’s involves curating dozens of emerging, established and diverse-owned brands that are new to the retailer, and is a departure from the types of brands shoppers ordinarily identify with it.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomSelf-Portrait RTW Fall 2022Rianna + Nina Resort 2023 Discover @ Kohl’s will be scattered in different seasonal areas throughout the stores, and this...
RETAIL
WWD

Iconix International Moves Headquarters to Palm Beach

Iconix International, formerly Iconix Brand Group Inc., has relocated its global corporate headquarters to Palm Beach, Florida, from New York City. Some 15 percent of the workforce will be relocating to the new headquarters. Iconix will maintain its New York City location to support global brand management and licensing operations....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#British#Chinese#Longchamp
WWD

New York Sneakerheads, Vintage Lovers Won’t Be Able to Resist This Sneaker Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Multimedia company Futurevvorld is putting on a vintage sneaker exhibit in New York City for sneakerheads and vintage lovers alike. The exhibit, called “Mission: Deadstock,” combines the efforts of multiple industry tastemakers and sneaker aficionados who lent their personal collections for display, with secondhand retailers also providing rare editions. The 40 sneakers will be featured at Extra Butter’s Lower East Side location and is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere Billions of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Dior Retracts Compensation Demands Made to Valentino, Sources Say

DIOR, ON SECOND THOUGHT: It seems Dior had a change of heart over its compensation demands following a Valentino couture show in Rome on July 8 that was said to crimp retail business. According to sources, Dior is asking Valentino to disregard a previous letter demanding financial compensation of 100,000...
BUSINESS
WWD

The 20 Best Makeup Brush Sets for Every Level of Mastery

Click here to read the full article. An artist is only as good as their tools, and we’re not just talking about painters. The same rule applies in the realm of cosmetics: Your makeup can only be as good as your applicators, which is why you should upgrade your collection to include the best makeup brush sets — to ensure that your every beauty need is met. If you’re looking to snag one of these must-have sets, hold your horses until Amazon Prime Day because we’re expecting prices of these brushes to be majorly discounted. In addition on Prime Day,...
MAKEUP
WWD

Federico Marchetti Reappointed to Giorgio Armani’s Board

Click here to read the full article. STRONGER BOND: Giorgio Armani is further sealing the longtime collaboration between his namesake fashion company and Federico Marchetti. Marking Armani’s 88th birthday on Monday, Marchetti sent his wishes to the designer with a post on his Instagram handle adding that he was “very honored to be reappointed for another three adventurous years” as a member of Armani’s board of directors.More from WWDBackstage at Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023Backstage at Emporio Armani Men's Spring 2023 Marchetti, who founded Yoox and spearheaded the merger with Net-a porter, becoming its chairman and chief executive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
WWD

The 18 Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair That Leave Locks Shiny & Bouncy

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a member of the curly hair club, you know that drying your coils takes some strategy. A super high speed dryer can blow your curls out of shape, while too much brushing can bring about unwanted frizz. “Curly hair has a totally different process of maintenance than other textures, which require a different set of tools,” says curl expert Nai’Vasha, who’s styled the likes of Simone Biles, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Serena Williams. But textured hair is no longer something that needs to be tamed — it’s something to be celebrated....
HAIR CARE
WWD

Couture

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?. Aelis, ArdAzAei and Ronald van der Kemp were among the designers that pushed their sustainability message…. In one of the buzziest couture seasons in recent memory, designers continued to redefine traditional couture…. By. Fendi Reprises Couture Show for Shanghai. Kim Jones added...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Julie Ricevuto

The 20 Best Makeup Brush Sets for Every Level of Mastery. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these bestselling brush sets will help you achieve flawless results.
MAKEUP
WWD

Reese Witherspoon Goes Bright Pink in Ruched Dress at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her new film “Where the Crawdads Sing” with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress, who produced the bestselling book’s film adaptation through her Hello Sunshine media company, attended the movie’s New York City premiere Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Grab This Amazon Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Since its launch in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap has radically changed how we style our hair. It has even encouraged ingenuity within the hair tool industry as a whole, pushing other brands and products to work more efficiently than ever before. The customizable, impressively fast, and hair-healthy Airwrap phenomenon is a game-changer — but the $599.99 price point is a hefty ask. If the popular, high-priced tool is too expensive for your budget, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes that will get the job done. What is the Dyson Airwrap? At the heart of...
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 12 Best Affordable Hair Dryers for Under $100

Click here to read the full article. Hair dryers were invented in the late 19th century in France by inventor Alexandre-Ferdinand Godefroy, but his invention looked closer to a giant robot than any modern-day version we recognize. The apparatus consisted of a large seated bonnet surrounding the client’s head with pipes heated from a gas stove. But thanks to over a century of innovation, we now have the privilege of finding the best hair dryer (or hair dryer brush) that fits right in the palm of your hand — no gas stove hookup needed. And one of the best aspects of...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Moore From L.A.: Making the Shopping Mall Matter Again

Click here to read the full article. Only in Los Angeles, birthplace of mall culture, could billionaire mall king Rick Caruso be a front-runner in the mayor’s race. But with a protracted pandemic recovery, record-high retail vacancies and inflation putting the squeeze on discretionary spending, not to mention the allure of congregating online instead of off, does the mall have the same meaning it once did? Or is it destined to disappear like Beta-max tapes, Polaroids and Tab, only to be referenced in nostalgia pieces like “Stranger Things?”More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Click here to read the full article. Some of the most popular beauty brands will soon be or are already available to shop at Ulta Beauty. The last year has marked a major one for the beauty store chain, which announced last summer it has teamed up with Target to open its own stores inside 100 Target stores.More from WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Additionally, major beauty brands such as Chanel Beauty and Fenty Beauty, among others, have announced in the last few months that their popular products will also...
MAKEUP
WWD

Don’t Miss These Dyson Deals During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us and Dyson is taking the opportunity to mark down some of their most coveted products.  Now that this sale is pretty widely known as July’s version of Black Friday, it’s safe to say that Amazon is currently offering the deepest discounts that you are likely to see between now and the holiday season. The best part is that Amazon Prime two-day shipping still applies, so go ahead and splurge on your bucket list items without having to wait weeks for them to show up at your door. More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hugo and Mr. Bathing Ape Launch Capsule

Hugo this month released a new collaboration with Bape’s formalwear line Mr. Bathing Ape at select Boss stores and Saks Fifth Avenue as the exclusive retail partner. The collection debuted at the metaverse event ComplexLand in May, where users could shop pieces in the Hugo pop-up store, dress their avatars in the collaboration hoodie and create their own shopping experience.
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy