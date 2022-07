LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mondays just got a little more exciting in Loudon County. Every Monday from now until early January, you can head over to the Loco Drive-In Movie Theater for the Monday Market. Vendors at the new flea market sell food, arts and craft, household items, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. If you are looking to become a vendor at the Monday Market, it only costs 10 dollars for a 10×10 space.

LOUDON, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO