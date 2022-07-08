ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet sounds of jazz to take over Montavilla neighborhood

By Emma Jerome, Travis Teich
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The sweet sounds of jazz music will be taking over Portland next month. The 9th annual Montavilla Jazz Festival kicks off Aug. 19.

But this year, the festival is expanding beyond the Montavilla neighborhood. Nine concerts will span several venues across Portland.

Piano player and educator Darrel Grant and vocalist Marilyn Keller shared more details on the musical celebration.

