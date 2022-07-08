ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 people hospitalized after a three-vehicle wreck in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

 4 days ago

On Thursday, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Knoxville. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place at about 7:15 p.m. on I-40 East near Cherry Street [...]

