ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince Harry Article in The Mail on Sunday Was “Defamatory,” Judge Rules

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh40K_0gZ4ctBy00

In the case against publisher Associated Newspapers, his legal team argued that a report about his legal claim against the U.K. government caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress."

  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry’s legal claim against the British government’s Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge in London has ruled.

The Duke of Sussex had filed a claim against the newspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in February after an article that, his team claimed, caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing.” A judge on Friday ruled that parts of the article were indeed defamatory.

According to ITV, the judge said: “It may be possible to ‘spin’ facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public.” Concluded the judge: “That supplies the necessary element to make the meanings defamatory at common law.”

In his case against the government, Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review to force the government to provide official security for him and his family, including his two children with wife Meghan Markle. The couple has signaled they would pay for the security, but wants it to be provided via the Home Office. His lawyers argue that he and his family are “unable to return to his home” country because it is too dangerous.

Markle previously successfully sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of her handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, over the breakdown of their relationship around the time of the royal wedding. For that, she was awarded a nominal 1 pound in damages, while also getting an undisclosed sum that she donated to charity.

Comments / 4

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple started dating in 2016 after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX’s Fargo, and they got engaged the following year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dick' Director on Challenges of Making a Watergate Comedy and Whether It Could Be Done Today'Spider-Man' Star Tobey Maguire Was "Practically Suffocating" During Iconic Upside-Down KissAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit Further details about the nuptials have yet to be made...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

L.Q. Jones, ‘Wild Bunch’ Actor and Member of Peckinpah’s Posse, Dies at 94

L.Q. Jones, the colorful character actor who worked on dozens of Westerns, including the Sam Peckinpah classics The Wild Bunch and Ride the High Country as a member of the famed filmmaker’s regular posse, has died. He was 94. Jones died Saturday of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills, his grandson Erté deGarces told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Wade, Singer, Actor and Pioneering Game Show Host, Dies at 87Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's Father, Dies at 89Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' Actor, Dies at 79 Jones portrayed ranch hand Andy Belden on 25 episodes of NBC’s The Virginian over an eight-year span, was one of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Boris Johnson Resigns, Remains U.K. Prime Minister for Now

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “clearly the will” of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhat's Behind HBO Max's European Originals Strategy Change?San Sebastian Film Fest to Open With 'Modelo 77,' Starring 'Money Heist' Star Miguel HerranParis Couture Week: Dior Puts the Spotlight on Ukraine Critics say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker prime minister and he should be removed from office as...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail On Sunday#British Royal Family#Uk#Itv#The Home Office
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Sussex Pair Spark Rumors That Oprah Winfrey Is One Of Lilibet Diana’s Godmothers, Talk Show Host Responds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana was christened in the United States last year. The adorable youngster turned 1-year-old last month but no one knows who her godparents are. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t initially unveil the names of Archie Harrison’s godparents public to protect their...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Were Reportedly Spotted in Jackson Hole on Fourth of July

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie were seen out on the Fourth of July far from their Montecito, CA home, according to Express. The British outlet reports that a Facebook user shared photos on the platform of Meghan, Archie, and Harry out in Jackson Hole, WY, taking in the town's parade for the holiday. The photos have since circulated on social media. Archie wore a red, white, and blue baseball cap and sucked on a lollipop. Meghan, meanwhile, paired a white tank with skinny jeans and a tan wide-brimmed hat. Neither her nor Harry's faces were visible in photos.
JACKSON, WY
SheKnows

Prince Harry Just Scored a Major Win in His Ongoing Defamation Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is now fully settled in the United States, the couple still has some unfinished business to attend to in the United Kingdom. Namely, Prince Harry is in the midst of a libel suit against one tabloid, who made certain claims regarding the Duke of Sussex’s fight to hire security for his family during their trip overseas for the Platinum Jubilee. But one royal insider has intel regarding Harry’s defamation suit, and it appears the father of two earned a major legal victory.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Embraces ’80s Style For Prince George’s First Visit To Wimbledon

For her appearances in the Wimbledon Royal Box this year, the Duchess of Cambridge has leaned into her summer wardrobe fail-safes. During the men’s quarter final, the All England Tennis Club patron turned to her go-to designer Alessandra Rich in an azure polka-dotted dress and the brand’s Fab slingbacks, before rewearing a lemon Roksanda design to watch Elena Rybakina’s history-making women’s singles win. Shielding her from the July sun during the tournament? Sunglasses courtesy of Finlay & Co and a sunhat via LK Bennett.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

One Big Reason Hollywood Hasn’t Begun Boycotting States Over Abortion Access

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade puts Hollywood between a rock and a hard place. While some entertainment industry executives may have tried in years past to stay out of the political fray, industry leaders have been spurred to weigh in on issues that talent has started to consider deal-breakers when assessing whether to work on projects with certain partners. Major studios now understand that they risk ostracizing talent — and viewers — by staying silent. Most major Hollywood companies, including Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, condemned the decision and informed employees that they will cover travel costs to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy