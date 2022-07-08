ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Foster/Adopt a Kitten for National Kitten Day

sumtercountyfl.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, July 10 is National Kitten Day, making this weekend an excellent reason to adopt or foster a kitten or cat. Because this is kitten season, there are many kittens looking for good homes at Sumter County Animal Services. In most cases, kittens stay with their mother until they...

www.sumtercountyfl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption. “These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was...
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Tully's Tails: Meet Bacon Bit

TAMPA, Fla. — Janelle Miller loves Jack Russell’s, so when she first saw little BB she knew it was meant to be. He was a surrender to the Humane Society of Brooksville. BB or Bacon Bit as she was affectionately named by a foster parent, has the heart of a champion with a real appetite for bacon.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Sumter County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lake Panasoffkee, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crafty lady makes simple items more fun

Over the years, Diane Frueh has always been creative and loves to craft various items. She also did knit and crochet work. Later, she made golf towels, canvas bags and pillows. Now, she makes beautiful machine-embroidered cotton cloth dish towels and embroidered aprons for both children and adults, which are...
INVERNESS, FL
WCJB

Blue Run of Dunnellon Park expected to receive improvements

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Blue Run of Dunnellon Park is getting some upgrades. . The park attracts thousands of people each year to the southern portion of the county but has recently had to restrict certain trails due to alligator sightings. . On June 2nd, Governor Ron DeSantis approved funds to make...
DUNNELLON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Cat Rescue Adoption#A Better Life
Inside the Magic

Drunk Mother Arrested After Abandoning Child at Disney Bar

An unfortunate situation occurred at Walt Disney World recently, with a drunk Guest leaving behind a child at a bar. Earlier this year, a drunk woman was arrested after leaving a child behind at a Disney Word restaurant bar according to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on April 16 after employees at the T-REX Restaurant in Disney Springs noticed the child left alone and became concerned for their well-being. Eventually, employees contacted law enforcement who were able to track down the woman.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Waterskiing On Lake Miona In The Villages

Waterskiing is not an uncommon sight here on Lake Miona in The Villages. Anyone looking to join the fun should contact the Lake Miona Waterski Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for 38-year-old Luis Ortiz, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant worker in The Villages jailed after threatening to shoot girlfriend’s dog

A restaurant worker in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend’s dog. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was arrested Saturday morning at the Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza on charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, committing a second-degree felony with a firearm and false imprisonment, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager nabbed in golf cart DUI near recreation center asks to be let off with a warning

A Villager nabbed on a driving under the influence charge while at the wheel of a golf cart wanted law enforcement to let her off with a warning. Donna Frances Hansen, 62, of the Village of Chatham, was driving the golf cart at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Lane near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center when she swerved into another vehicle’s lane of traffic and almost hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The other person stopped to see if Hansen needed assistance and discovered the New York native was apparently under the influence. There was an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the golf cart.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog attack at Orlando home leaves 2 hospitalized, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital after being attacked by a dog Sunday morning at an Orlando home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it received a dangerous animal complaint shortly after 10:30 a.m., and when a deputy arrived to the home on Duskin Avenue off S. Tampa Avenue, the dog was actively attacking a man.
ORLANDO, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy