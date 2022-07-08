ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health Dept. encourages 'all New Yorkers to wear masks' in public indoor settings, outdoor crowds

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York City health officials reiterated its guidance Friday that New Yorkers should wear masks in all indoor public settings and in outdoor crowds amid “high levels” of COVID-19. It is not, however, new guidance.

“We're currently seeing high levels of COVID-19 in NYC,” the Health Department said. “To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.”

The seven-day positivity rate in the city has surged to 14.6%, the highest level since January. Many parts of the city have positivity rates over 20%, including swaths of Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.

All five boroughs are now experiencing “high” levels of community spread, as are Nassau and Westchester counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OiKg_0gZ4Y20E00
Many neighborhoods in New York City have positivity rates over 20%. Photo credit NYC.gov

The uptick has been attributed to a new strain of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Mayor Eric Adams warned Thursday that “new variants are finding their way into the city.”

“As they come about, we continue to pivot and shift,” the mayor said.

Last week, the city scrapped its COVID-19 alert system, just months after it launched. Adams said the color-coded alert system was “fighting an old war.”

The system “was not fitting the new wave and the new variant,” he said.

The mayor promised to “create new weapons to fight this new war” as the city faces yet another wave in the third summer of the pandemic.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
94.3 Lite FM

The Worst Place To Call Home In New York State

You never want to live somewhere people will shake their heads and ask why you live in that city or town. USA Today put together a list of all the worst cities to live in state by state. Looking at New York State, the city that makes the list shouldn't shock anyone.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#New Wave#Dept#Nyc Health Dept#New Yorkers#The Health Department#Kf94
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NY1

Late COVID test results lead to refunds for hundreds of New Yorkers

Hundreds of New Yorkers were able to get refunds for COVID-19 tests late last year that promised 24-hour turnaround times for results and failed to deliver. Attorney General Letitia James' office last week announced 692 people were able to receive more than $122,000 who had paid for the expedited results but did not receive them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

NYC unveils safety strategy in case of nuclear attack

NEW YORK (PIX11)–While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely, officials are advising New Yorkers to follow a few simple steps to be prepared for such an incident. The city’s Emergency Management Department public safety strategy includes: get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, officials said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

3 people stabbed, 1 fatally, while sleeping on benches in Manhattan, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers urged to wear masks again as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday. COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy