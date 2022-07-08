ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Next phase of Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail work continues

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is underway with work taking place in two locations between Lewes and Harbeson. Because there is not a signalized intersection at the Cool Spring Road-Route 9 intersection, the trail section will run parallel to the north side...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Rehoboth Beach home, investigation underway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Rehoboth home. We’re told firefighters with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade subdivision. The Lewes Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control. Crews remained on scene for two hours to fully extinguish the fire and clean up.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the newly remodeled Inn at Rehoboth June 22. Guests enjoyed refreshments, tours and networking at the newly renovated hotel at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
Georgetown, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

East Coast Garden Center summer classes start July 20

The East Coast Garden Center summer class series will begin with a Welcome to Delaware session set for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in person at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. Classes continue weekly through Aug. 17, and include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The fee...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton council to discuss Route 16 storage facility

Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Phase 1 of Munchy Branch project underway

Work on Phase 1 of the Munchy Branch Road pedestrian access project near Rehoboth Beach is underway. The phase includes a 2-foot shoulder, curbing and an 8-foot concrete sidewalk/multiuse trail along the eastern side of the road from Seaside Boulevard to Field Lane, with a tie-in to an existing sidewalk leading to Route 1. The existing road will be milled down and overlaid with new pavement. Stormwater drainage improvements are also being made. Eventually, in two other phases as funding becomes available, the shoulder, curb and sidewalk will be extended the length of Munchy Branch Road to Wolfe Neck Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Hudson#Cape Henlopen State Park#North Side#Push Button#Urban Construction
WMDT.com

National Night out in Salisbury returns Aug. 2

SALISBURY, Md. – National Night Out is back in Salisbury next month. The event will be held at the Salisbury City Park on August 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the Salisbury Police Department will be serving chips and hotdogs, and various vendors from the community will be present with resources, activities, and giveaways for children and families.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Officials Investigating Sunday Fire At Dover Target

Delaware State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire at the Target located at 148 John Hunn Brown Road in Dover. Just after 9:00 Sunday evening, Dover firefighters responded to the store for reports of a fire in the store. Upon arrival, Command struck a second alarm which brought crews from several surrounding companies.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s Restaurant reopens in Rehoboth Beach

Nothing pairs better in the summertime than ice cream and the beach. Fortunately for Rehoboth Beach locals and visitors, Friendly’s Restaurant reopened July 1, showcasing renovations including a new drive-thru feature. In addition to Friendly’s famous ice cream, the family-favorite restaurant is now serving delicious food from a revamped menu.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton

Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway. The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16. DelDOT community relations director C.R....
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Charcuteries & Munch Boxes at Lewes Coffee!

❤️ Support Local!!! Lewes Coffee NOW carries Sweet Bites Charcuteries’ cheeses, charcuteries, Munch Boxes & Kiddocuteries! (Restocked every Thursday, and different every week!) ￼Everything you need to grab n’ go this summer - all in one place! ￼￼. Sweet Bites Charcuterie proudly used non-gmo and...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy