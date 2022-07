Hillsborough police are seeking information in an incident that involved an armed robbery today in Hillsborough. Officers from the Hillsborough Police Department responded at about 1:55 p.m. July 11 to Waffle House, 110 Daniel Boone St. Witnesses reported that after ordering food, one of the three suspects presented a firearm and demanded an employee give him the cash from the register drawer. Once the employee complied, the three suspects fled in two separate vehicles.

