Titans' Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary battling for No. 2 CB role

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary tracks down wide receiver Kyle Phillips (18) during practice. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans enjoyed a successful 2021 regular season in no small part due to their play on the defensive side of the ball. Much of that unit will return this season, but there are of course positional battles set to take place during training camp, including in the secondary.

In a breakdown of the team’s cornerback room, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com notes that 2020 second-rounder Kristian Fulton is set to continue as a full-time starter. In 2021, he totaled 14 pass breakups and allowed a competition percentage of just 51%. The first-team role opposite him is up for grabs, though, and Tennessee has a few options to consider.

One of them is Caleb Farley, who entered the league last season amid injury concerns dating back to his college career at Virginia Tech. He was limited to just three games in his rookie campaign as a result of a torn ACL, leaving him with little advantage, if any, over his primary competition. The Titans drafted Roger McCreary in the second round of this year’s draft, giving them another highly regarded member of a young CB room.

The Auburn product impressed during spring workouts, McCormick notes. Especially as Farley continues to recover from the injury, he has a path to significant playing time as a rookie. That could come on the outside, but McCreary has also spent some time practicing in the slot. That role belongs to 2021 third-rounder Elijah Molden, but the Titans could, of course, use packages in which all four of their young CBs see the field at the same time.

Outside of those players, Tennessee also has veteran Buster Skrine as at least a depth option capable of stepping up in the event of injuries or stagnated development. If the team’s top DBs play to their caliber, however, they could be in line for another successful defensive performance in 2022.