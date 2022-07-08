ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary battling for No. 2 CB role

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDevy_0gZ4GVCW00
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary tracks down wide receiver Kyle Phillips (18) during practice. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans enjoyed a successful 2021 regular season in no small part due to their play on the defensive side of the ball. Much of that unit will return this season, but there are of course positional battles set to take place during training camp, including in the secondary.

In a breakdown of the team’s cornerback room, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com notes that 2020 second-rounder Kristian Fulton is set to continue as a full-time starter. In 2021, he totaled 14 pass breakups and allowed a competition percentage of just 51%. The first-team role opposite him is up for grabs, though, and Tennessee has a few options to consider.

One of them is Caleb Farley, who entered the league last season amid injury concerns dating back to his college career at Virginia Tech. He was limited to just three games in his rookie campaign as a result of a torn ACL, leaving him with little advantage, if any, over his primary competition. The Titans drafted Roger McCreary in the second round of this year’s draft, giving them another highly regarded member of a young CB room.

The Auburn product impressed during spring workouts, McCormick notes. Especially as Farley continues to recover from the injury, he has a path to significant playing time as a rookie. That could come on the outside, but McCreary has also spent some time practicing in the slot. That role belongs to 2021 third-rounder Elijah Molden, but the Titans could, of course, use packages in which all four of their young CBs see the field at the same time.

Outside of those players, Tennessee also has veteran Buster Skrine as at least a depth option capable of stepping up in the event of injuries or stagnated development. If the team’s top DBs play to their caliber, however, they could be in line for another successful defensive performance in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. says he played back half of 2021 season 'without an ACL'

Beckham initially tore the ACL back in Week 7 of the 2020 campaign when he was with the Browns. After sitting out the first two games of the 2021 season, he got back on the field for Cleveland in Week 3. He was ultimately waived in November after a turbulent and generally disappointing stay in northeast Ohio, and he signed with Los Angeles a few days after he cleared waivers. So if his claim is accurate, he either reinjured the ACL towards the tail end of his Browns tenure, or towards the beginning of his stint with the Rams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Colts release DE Ben Banogu?

The Indianapolis Colts have a strong recent history picking in the second round of the NFL draft. General manager Chris Ballard has hit multiple home runs on both sides of the ball with picks like linebacker Darius Leonard in 2018 and running back Jonathan Taylor in 2020. Defensive end Ben Banogu, though, a 2019 second-round draft pick, may soon see his opportunity in Indianapolis come to end, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Titansinsider Com#Acl#Auburn
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Baker Mayfield addresses Browns relationship

The former No. 1 overall pick left the door slightly ajar to a potential emergency-circumstance return to Cleveland — as Deshaun Watson braces for a potential season-long suspension — but this situation still looks unsalvageable. “I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

NFL analyst predicts Washington Commanders will start 0-8

NFL predictions are typically all over the place before the football year begins. Whether it’s picking a team to double their win total or thinking a terrible unit will struggle even more than last year. But they don’t get much harsher than what one NFL analyst predicts from the Washington Commanders in 2022.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers new stadium sponsor makes some sense after all

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy