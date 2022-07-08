ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Will ‘The Sea Beast’ Be Netflix’s Last Great Animated Film?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1rVQ_0gZ4FW7S00

The Sea Beast, which began streaming on Netflix today, is the kind of movie where you can just tell that people who are very, very good at their jobs worked very, very hard. It’s all there in the first scene of the film—a gorgeous, painstakingly animated water scene that throws viewers into the heart of this sea monster adventure. You’ll keep seeing it as you watch this tale of a hunter who befriends both a child and a sea monster unfolds: It’s in the way the camera whips and whirls through the waves. It’s in the way eyes widen and brows furrow. It’s in the little things, really, which is why it’s such a shame that The Sea Beast may be the last great animated Netflix film of its kind.

Two months ago, Netflix all but gutted its animation department in a round of layoffs following the company’s steep stock drop and subscriber loss. Of 150 staffers who were let go in May, about 70 of those jobs were in the animation studio, according to a report from Variety. Several upcoming animated projects were axed, including Wings of Fire, a show produced by Ava DuVernay based on the book series; Antiracist Baby, a children’s series; and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten, a family movie. And several current-running animated shows were also recently canceled, including The Midnight Gospel and Q-Force.

Over the last five years, even as critics have started to file increasingly lukewarm-at-best reviews of Netflix originals, animation has stood out as a strength of the streamer. Animated movies like The Mitchells vs. The Machines, The Willoughbys, Over the Moon, and Klaus received near-universal critical acclaim. The animated short, If Anything Happens I Love You, won Netflix an Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards. While Disney still reigned supreme for the animated feature Oscars, it felt like, before the cuts, Netflix could nab the statue before long. The Sea Beast—the solo directorial debut for Chris Williams, who co-directed Oscar winners Big Hero 6 and Moana—surely, looks like a prime candidate for at least a nomination. But now, in the face of these drastic cuts, it seems it may be one of the last Netflix animated films that does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMz2Q_0gZ4FW7S00
Photo: Netflix

Despite the drastic cuts, Netflix still has animation projects in the works, including a stop-motion version of Pinocchio from acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, set to release in December. So perhaps there is still hope for animation lovers with a Netflix subscription. But, increasingly, Netflix seems to be valuing quick, easy, star-driven viewership over quality.

On the Netflix earnings call in April, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “Just a few years ago, we were struggling to out-monetize the market on little art films. Today, we’re releasing some of the most popular and most-watched movies in the world. Just over the last few months, things like Don’t Look Up and Red Notice and Adam Project, as examples of that.”

All of the movies listed by Sarandos were met with less than enthusiastic critical responses—all three sit at under 60 percent on the review aggregation website Metacritic—and are an indication of where the company’s priorities may lie ahead in the months and years ahead. Watching The Sea Beast, the result of hard work from hundreds of people who may have very well lost their Netflix jobs recently, you can’t help but wonder: Will Netflix ever pull off something this good again?

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 9, 2022

This was very intriguing for the Netflix Top 10, as it saw a wide variety of offerings enter both the movie and TV lists. Amid both standings, one can find quality dramas, comedies, action flicks as well as some superhero fare sprinkled in. Luckily, the same remains true here on Saturday, July 9, as there are a number of tried-and-true pieces of work that are sure to delight those looking for something to watch. Let’s take a look at today’s rankings and see how things have shifted since Friday.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Should Have Let Hopper Stay Dead, Never Gone to Russia

The very first teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 — released all the way back in February 2020 — revealed that the show’s beloved father figure Hopper (David Harbour) was not only alive, but stuck in Soviet Russia. The implication was that the USSR, its experiments with the Upside Down, and Hopper’s miraculous return from the dead would be vitally important to the plot of the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Ted Sarandos
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Flowers In The Attic: The Origin’ On Lifetime, A Prequel To V.C. Andrews’ Novels That Sets Up The Creepy Story Of The Foxworth Family

Flowers In The Attic: The Origin is a prequel to V.C. Andrews’ infamous novel about the creepy goings on in Foxworth Hall, a book that pretty much every teen and preteen girl in the 1980s read via flashlight under their covers. If you never read it, let’s just say that it involves a lot of, um, inappropriate relationships and lots of sexual assault. Yep, a real page-turner. FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC: THE ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A dark shot of Foxworth Hall. A voice says, “I, Olivia Winfield Foxworth, claim this to be my last will and testament.” The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

‘The Longest Night’ Ending, Explained

Netflix’s new Spanish series The Longest Night is a thrilling story about an attempted prison break with dozens of moving parts and plot points essential to the story. In the first of the show’s six episodes, a serial killer names Simon Lago (Luis Callejo) is apprehended and willingly taken to a psychiatric facility, knowing full well that a team led by a man named Lennon (Jose Luis Garcia Perez), has assembled to break him out once he gets there. Who is Lennon and why would he do that though? That’s part of the mystery.
TV SERIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Films#Animated Movies#The Sea Beast#Variety#Wings Of Fire
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sea Beast’ on Netflix, an Animated Delight That’ll Show You How to Train Your Kraken

For animated adventure The Sea Beast, Netflix poached director Chris Williams from Disney, where he had a creative hand in several biggies, including Big Hero 6, Wreck-it Ralph, Moana and Frozen. This is his first solo directorial effort, the story of a beast who isn’t a monster – there’s a difference, you know – that might inspire plushie and kiddie fast-food meal sales if it were a Disney property. It does answer a key question as to whether the magic of the Mouse House can truly be replicated elsewhere, for this one might be the best from Netflix’s animation studio...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Claim To Fame’ On ABC, Where Relatives Of Famous People Compete To See Who Can Best Hide Their Celebrity Connection

'Jeopardy' Fans Riot After Contestant Guesses Diana Ross Is 90: "Don't Play with Her!" Claim To Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is a reality competition show where relatives of celebrities live in a house. The goal is to keep their celebrity connection secret for as long as possible. The winner of the competition takes home $100,000.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ First Look Takes Vampire Hunting To Daring New Heights

It’s time to start sharpening your stakes and busting out the holy water, because an epic vampire film is on the horizon, and the trailer has officially dropped. See Jamie Foxx star alongside Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, and more in Day Shift, which just released a first look at the Netflix Original action-comedy film, premiering on the platform on August 12.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Minamata’ on Hulu, a Solid Drama That’s Somehow Not Torpedoed By Johnny Depp

Now on Hulu, Minamata stars Johnny Depp, and the mere mention of his name derails the sentence. But all the baggage associated with the guy doesn’t mean he’s incapable of a respectful depiction of celebrated Life magazine photographer W. Eugene Smith, whose famous photo ‘Tomoko and Mother in the Bath’ exposed the Chisso Corporation’s gross misdeeds in the 1970s. The company spent years dumping toxic chemicals in the waters near Minamata, Japan, poisoning its residents with mercury. Depp plays yet another character with crazy hair and/or beard, but despite that, the movie’s a pretty conventional BOATS (Based On A True...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Where to Watch All 9 Seasons of ‘Alone’

History is currently in the middle of airing its ninth season of Alone, but that isn’t stopping fans from wanting to know where they can catch every episode of the adventure reality game show series right now. Alone is an intense test of the human will to live will unlike anything you’ve seen before, as 10 individuals document themselves in their attempts to survive in the wilds of a remote location, all with no human interaction or aid aside from required medical check-ins.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' Removed From Netflix

June of 2022 has gone, and sadly it has taken with it. The beloved Adam Sandler movie was in the Netflix catalog for a long time, but it was removed on Thursday with no signs of coming back anytime soon. There's no telling how this licensing deal fell through, but fans can still find the movie on Hulu + Live TV.
GOLF
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’s’ Monster Battle Is Better Than All of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Sorry to Jurassic World: Dominion, but Netflix’s The Sea Beast—which began streaming yesterday—has the best monster battle scene of 2022. It’s true that you wouldn’t expect an animated movie for children—brought to you by the same guy who directed Moana, Big Hero 6, and Bolt—to have the most seat-gripping, hair-raising creature battle of the year. And yet, it’s also true that it absolutely does.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy