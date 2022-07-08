ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearkat Clubs Shine In Spring Semester

Cover picture for the articleSam Houston State University’s club sports program can boast three national titles from the spring semester after a difficult couple of years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic severely impacted play in recent years and forced several coaches and captains to go back to the drawing board,...

Overall, the upper Texas coast just experienced its warmest July day in nearly 150 years of records

Sunday’s heat was extreme for the greater Houston area. College Station, for example, set a daily record for July 10 by reaching 111 degrees. This was also its second hottest day on record, in any month, ever. In Houston, four of the first 10 days of July have now recorded 100-degree days. Sunday’s mark of 105 degrees tied the record for the hottest degree for any day in July. Anyway, here are the maximum temperature records set or tied on Sunday:
Retired Texas Couple Could Lose Their Home After Being Hit with Lawsuit for Feeding Ducks

A retired couple could be on the verge of losing their home in Cypress, Texas as they face a lawsuit for feeding ducks in their neighborhood. George and Kathleen Rowe were sued by the Lakeland Community Homeowners Association after receiving complaints from their neighbors who alleged the ducks have been causing damage to their property, the Houston Chronicle reports. The lawsuit asks the court to order the couple to stop feeding "any wildlife … in the community," and seeks a lien against their property for the costs incurred in bringing their unit into compliance with the subdivision's charter – plus attorneys' fees.
Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
Ashland vehicle theft leads to arrests of man, woman in Conroe, Texas

A stolen vehicle investigation in Ashland has led to the vehicle recovery and arrests of a man and woman in Conroe, Texas. On Wednesday July 6, 2022 at approximately 6:27pm, Deputies responded July 6 at 6:27 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of La. Hwy 153 in Ashland.
Cold case investigation into double-murder in Cleveland leads to suspect

A Freeport, Texas, woman was arrested Friday, July 8, in connection to the April 14, 2005, murders of Luz and Antonio Rodriguez of Cleveland. Shelley Susan Lemoine Thompson, 41, was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, assigned to the Texas Rangers Cold Case Division, and Cleveland Police Detective John Shaver.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
2802 Woodmeadow Drive, Bryan, Brazos County, TX, 77802

COMPLETELY UPDATED 1618 sqft, 3/3 home WITH A 380sqft FULL APARTMENT (bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen) and 2-car garage! Wait - there is a large salt pool too! This home has had all the work done and has been remodeled from front to back - brand new flooring throughout, updated lighting, new fixtures, updated kitchen, bathrooms, paint - the works. Where to start - Kitchen updated with tile flooring, white, modern-look shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, and contrasting black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an eating bar looks into your living room with corner stone, gas fireplace, cathedral ceiling with beam accents, and picture windows. Who wants a master oasis? Here you have it - a large room with a new sliding glass door leading to your covered patio, updated bathroom featuring quartz counters, two sinks, fully tiled tub/shower, and TWO closets. One of the secondary bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom with a FOUR HEAD shower, fully tiled! The adorable efficiency apartment off the garage comes complete with tile floors, 12x10 living room, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a 12.5x10 master bedroom with an updated, en-suite bathroom featuring granite, linen closet and fully tiled rainhead shower. The best part - a backyard your neighbors will envy! Expanded covered back patio to relax next to you salt-water pool. There is a dog run off the side created with metal accent fencing. This home has it all!
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY NIGHT

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday night on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:45, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, investigation revealed Christopher Hall, 54 of Brenham, assaulted the victim. Hall was placed into custody for Assault Family Violence and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
ANOTHER SPLENDORA DRUG BUST OF I-69

Just before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his two passengers it was determined that drugs were in the vehicle. Police recovered 6-pounds of marijuana, a gun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and THC edibles. The driver was returning to his home in Natchitoches, Louisiana was arrested.
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
3 Houston-area men sentenced for selling drugs through fake prescriptions

HOUSTON - A pharmacist, a pharmacy owner, and a drug dealer all from the Houston area were sentenced for selling prescription opioids - among other drugs, and laundering the money. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hassan Barnes, 56, a pharmacist formerly from Missouri City was sentenced Friday for...
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested a Bryan man for stealing electricity from his neighbor. On April 10, a property manager was showing a home on the 1600 block of Cloverdale Court when they noticed a neighbor was stealing electricity from the property. According to court documents, the following...
ONE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Brenham Police arrested one person on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday at 6:50 in the evening, Officers responded to the 600 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a warrant service for a female identified as Ashley Fox for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SPLENDORA POLICE K-9 INTERDICTION UNIT MAKES MAJOR PILL SEIZURE

Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO A POLICE CHASE FRIDAY MORNING

A traffic stop for a license plate violation turned into a police chase this (Friday) morning. Brenham Police report that at 7:45 this (Friday) morning, Cpl. Jimmy Ha and Officer Bryan Morong attempted to effect a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street and the Highway 290 East Frontage Road for a license plate violation. After activating lights and sirens the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and was seen throwing a substance out of the window as he continued towards South Day Street. The driver of the vehicle turned onto South Day Street and began traveling south before turning into a private drive in the 3200 block. Here the driver discarded something else from the vehicle. As vehicle came to a stop, the Officers were able to take, Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 26 of Brenham, into custody without further incident. Officers searched the vehicle and were able to recover suspected methamphetamine residue and a digital scale inside the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the area that the substance was first discarded and noted that while loose, the substance found was consistent with methamphetamine as well.
