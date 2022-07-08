Mary Jane Doak – Service Notice

Curtis Ray Hoppe, age 76 of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away on May 24, 2022, surrounded by family in his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Norma Jean (Ricard); siblings: Loren (Blas Valero), David (Ida), and Linda (Jim) Erickson; brother-in-law, Wayne Schenck; children: Laura (Dan) Haack, Jennifer (Ryan) McLean, and Matthew (Erin) Hoppe; and grandchildren: Jordan Haack, Gabrielle Haack, Lydia Haack, Carson Haack, Tristan Hoppe, and Logan Hoppe, and Conor (Rebecca) McLean and Makenna McLean. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hoppe, mother, Jean (Johnson) Hoppe, and sister, Carolyn Schenck.
Jeffrey James Scharf, 52, Crookston, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2022. Cremation and a private family memorial service have taken place. He was born in Mandan to Richard and Patricia (Talbacka) Scharf. Jeff attended schools in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. Jeff worked for Saks News in Bismarck and was currently employed with New Flyer of America in Crookston.
Heather Aileen Beiswenger, 50, of Grand Forks, ND, and a Fisher, MN native, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Thursday, July 7, 2022, due to complications of ill health. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting her family with funeral arrangements.
Today is the last day of the Polk County Fair and Kittson City Fair. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Cathedral Women and Ken Study Club on the week of July 11-15. There will be another free football camp for Kindergarten through 4th graders from July...
Crookston High School Marching Band Director Caitlin Becks has released the 2022 Crookston Pirate Marching Band practice and parade schedule. All the information from Mrs. Becks is below – Dear High School Band Families,. The summer Marching Band schedule is ready for you to put in your family calendars! In...
The Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team had a good start, but errors and solid Worthington Post 5 hitting were too much as Worthing pulled away for a 16-4 victory in five innings and in the second game of the day, Crookston struggled offensively and on the mound as Wahpeton cruised to a 13-0 victory in four innings at the Crookston Summer Bash tournament held at Jim Karn Field in Crookston.
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Patrick Michael Denny, 50, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. Chad Alan Ringstad, 41, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Benjamin Anders Macy, 33, of Waco, Texas, for 4th-Degree DUI. Justin Tyler Schubert, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 1st-Degree...
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of June. The board heard from Executive Director Andrew Larson, who reported that 153 inmates are currently in the Corrections Center, with 26 from Mahnomen County. He noted that they have a daily average of inmates being 145, and when the other housing unit reopens, that number will climb. He reported that controlled substance violators and probation violations were the main sentences in the Center, with there also being a high amount of people being charged with assault. The Transition Program had two cases and is currently running with one staff member and are still searching for another officer.
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Council will first hear a presentation from Bob Herkenhoff on a donation. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the proposed City Council Minutes from their meeting on June 27...
Join Polk County Public Health at Crookston’s nature-based play area, Castle Park, on July 11 as kids of all ages are encouraged to ditch their digital devices and join friends outside to celebrate the joy of being outdoors! The Story Trail will feature the book Run Wild by David Covell. Kids and adults can stop by and learn about various weather patterns at the weather station with Dan the Weatherman, make mud pies and create their own ‘Be Well’ first aid kit for future outdoor adventures as they learn to live fearlessly and find ways to gain courage and bravery in the outdoors.
On Friday, July 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported that an involved male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that...
