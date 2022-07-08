Mary Jane Doak – Service Notice

The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of June. The board heard from Executive Director Andrew Larson, who reported that 153 inmates are currently in the Corrections Center, with 26 from Mahnomen County. He noted that they have a daily average of inmates being 145, and when the other housing unit reopens, that number will climb. He reported that controlled substance violators and probation violations were the main sentences in the Center, with there also being a high amount of people being charged with assault. The Transition Program had two cases and is currently running with one staff member and are still searching for another officer.

CENTER, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO