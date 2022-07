Plans for commercial logging of old-growth forests on federal lands have moved forward this year, despite an executive order signed on Earth Day by President Joe Biden, according to a report from environmental groups published Tuesday. The old-growth woodlands are particularly useful in fighting climate change by absorbing carbon, a goal for the Biden administration. […] The post Old-growth trees on federal lands at risk despite Biden order, environmentalists say appeared first on Michigan Advance.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO