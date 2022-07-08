ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Providence, NJ

Mayor’s Community Update: July 8, 2022

newprov.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a Catch Up of this Past Week in New Providence and Some of the Many Exciting Things Going On and Upcoming in our Community:. Thank you for a wonderful July 3rd fireworks show after a two year hiatus. The show was one of the best shows ever and the...

www.newprov.org

ucnj.org

Special Needs Night at Wheeler Spray Park Begins in July

Series of weekly sessions will be held each Wednesday through July and August. The Union County Board of Commissioners is pleased to invite children age 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, to attend the “Special Needs Night at Wheeler Spray Park” series. The series takes place every Wednesday evening during July and August from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The next session will take place on Wednesday, July 13.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City proposes new Affordable Housing amendment

Jersey City is proposing an amendment to the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance to encourage the creation of more affordable housing by allowing developments that opt into it to build more units. The city has announced that the “overlay” they are introducing would require developments to build affordable housing at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories You Missed

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
themontclairgirl.com

Outdoor Movies in Essex County to Watch This Summer

Whether sitting in a car at a drive-in or on your own blanket at a park, there’s something magical about watching a movie under the open sky during the summertime. Luckily, Essex County has some fun options for outdoor movies this summer — though we strongly recommend bringing bug spray so you’re not distracted from your viewing experience. Below is a list of movies – blockbusters, family films, and nature-inspired – that will be shown outdoors in Essex County in July and August this year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Fair Lawn woman hurt in Paterson shooting

A woman from Fair Lawn was hurt in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was struck by gunfire at an unknown location in Paterson. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at around 6 a.m., police said.
PATERSON, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.

