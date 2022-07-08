Evolutionary insight into the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Brazil presented a very high number of maternal deaths and evident delays in healthcare. We aimed at evaluating the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated outcomes in the obstetric population. We conducted a prospective cohort study in 15 Brazilian centers including symptomatic pregnant or postpartum women with suspected COVID-19 from Feb/2020 to Feb/2021. Women were followed from suspected infection until the end of pregnancy. We analyzed maternal characteristics and pregnancy outcomes associated with confirmed COVID-19 infection and SARS, determining unadjusted risk ratios. In total, 729 symptomatic women with suspected COVID-19 were initially included. Among those investigated for COVID-19, 51.3% (n"‰="‰289) were confirmed COVID-19 and 48% (n"‰="‰270) were negative. Initially (before May 15th), only 52.9% of the suspected cases were tested and it was the period with the highest proportion of ICU admission and maternal deaths. Non-white ethnicity (RR 1.78 [1.04"“3.04]), primary schooling or less (RR 2.16 [1.21"“3.87]), being overweight (RR 4.34 [1.04"“19.01]) or obese (RR 6.55 [1.57"“27.37]), having public prenatal care (RR 2.16 [1.01"“4.68]), planned pregnancies (RR 2.09 [1.15"“3.78]), onset of infection in postpartum period (RR 6.00 [1.37"“26.26]), chronic hypertension (RR 2.15 [1.37"“4.10]), pre-existing diabetes (RR 3.20 [1.37"“7.46]), asthma (RR 2.22 [1.14"“4.34]), and anaemia (RR 3.15 [1.14"“8.71]) were associated with higher risk for SARS. The availability of tests and maternal outcomes varied throughout the pandemic period of the study; the beginning was the most challenging period, with worse outcomes. Socially vulnerable, postpartum and previously ill women were more likely to present SARS related to COVID-19.

