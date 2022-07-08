ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FlipFlop of the T cell immune system

By Nina Vogt
 4 days ago

FlipFlop mice harbor functionally reversed T cells due to a switch in CD4 and CD8 expression. T cells...

Co-dependencies in the tumor immune microenvironment

Activated oncogenes and disrupted tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) not only endow aspiring cancer cells with new biological capabilities but also influence the composition and function of host cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME). These non-cancer host cells can in turn provide cancer cells with growth support and protection from the anti-tumor immune response. In this ecosystem, geospatially heterogenous "subTME" adds to the complexity of the "global" TME which bestows tumors with increased tumorigenic ability and resistance to therapy. This review highlights how specific genetic alterations in cancer cells establish various symbiotic co-dependencies with surrounding host cells and details the cooperative role of the host cells in tumor biology. These essential interactions expand the repertoire of targets for the development of precision cancer treatments.
Nocturnal habits of circulating tumor cells

The release of breast cancer cells into the circulation occurs mostly during rest — a surprising discovery that may help researchers to better study and target cancer metastasis. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. For tumors to spread, they must enter the bloodstream...
SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
Neonatal sepsis and the skin microbiome

Neonatal sepsis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in preterm infants. Preterm and very low birth weight infants are particularly susceptible to sepsis due to their immature skin barrier, naive immune system, exposure to broad-spectrum antibiotics, and insertion of medical devices. Neonatal intestinal dysbiosis has been linked to neonatal sepsis; however, the cutaneous microbiome likely plays a role as well, as common sepsis pathogens also dominate the skin flora. This review summarizes our current understanding of the infant skin microbiome and common causative pathogens in neonatal sepsis, as well as the relationship between the two. A better understanding of the role of the skin microbiome in the pathogenesis of neonatal sepsis may guide future prophylaxis and treatment.
Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
Do lifestyle factors and quality of life differ in people with metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity?

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Although obesity is typically associated with metabolic co-morbidities, some people with obesity do not develop metabolic abnormalities. We evaluated whether modifiable lifestyle factors (i.e., physical activity, dietary composition, and sleep characteristics) can help explain why some people with obesity are metabolically healthy (MHO) and whether metabolically unhealthy obesity (MUO) affects quality of life (QOL).
Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
Machine learning-based quantitative prediction of drug exposure in drug-drug interactions using drug label information

Many machine learning techniques provide a simple prediction for drug-drug interactions (DDIs). However, a systematically constructed database with pharmacokinetic (PK) DDI information does not exist, nor is there a machine learning model that numerically predicts PK fold change (FC) with it. Therefore, we propose a PK DDI prediction (PK-DDIP) model for quantitative DDI prediction with high accuracy, while constructing a highly reliable PK-DDI database. Reliable information of 3,627 PK DDIs was constructed from 3,587 drugs using 38,711 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug labels. This PK-DDIP model predicted the FC of the area under the time-concentration curve (AUC) within Â± 0.5959. The prediction proportions within 0.8"“1.25-fold, 0.67"“1.5-fold, and 0.5"“2-fold of the AUC were 75.77, 86.68, and 94.76%, respectively. Two external validations confirmed good prediction performance for newly updated FDA labels and FC from patients'. This model enables potential DDI evaluation before clinical trials, which will save time and cost.
Rhoptry secretion system structure and priming in Plasmodium falciparum revealed using in situ cryo-electron tomography

Apicomplexan parasites secrete contents of the rhoptries, club-shaped organelles in the apical region, into host cells to permit their invasion and establishment of infection. The rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA), which is critical for rhoptry secretion, was recently discovered in Toxoplasma and Cryptosporidium. It is unknown whether a similar molecular machinery exists in the malaria parasite Plasmodium. In this study, we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to investigate the rhoptry secretion system in P. falciparum merozoites. We identify the presence of an RSA at the cell apex and a morphologically distinct apical vesicle docking the tips of the two rhoptries to the RSA. We also discover two additional rhoptry organizations that lack the apical vesicle. Using subtomogram averaging, we reveal different conformations of the RSA structure corresponding to different rhoptry organizations. Our results highlight previously unknown steps in the process of rhoptry secretion and indicate a regulatory role for the conserved apical vesicle in host invasion by apicomplexan parasites.
Systematic identification of cell-fate regulatory programs using a single-cell atlas of mouse development

Waddington's epigenetic landscape is a metaphor frequently used to illustrate cell differentiation. Recent advances in single-cell genomics are altering our understanding of the Waddington landscape, yet the molecular mechanisms of cell-fate decisions remain poorly understood. We constructed a cell landscape of mouse lineage differentiation during development at the single-cell level and described both lineage-common and lineage-specific regulatory programs during cell-type maturation. We also found lineage-common regulatory programs that are broadly active during the development of invertebrates and vertebrates. In particular, we identified Xbp1 as an evolutionarily conserved regulator of cell-fate determinations across different species. We demonstrated that Xbp1 transcriptional regulation is important for the stabilization of the gene-regulatory networks for a wide range of mouse cell types. Our results offer genetic and molecular insights into cellular gene-regulatory programs and will serve as a basis for further advancing the understanding of cell-fate decisions.
Sulindac acetohydrazide derivativeÂ attenuates against cisplatin induced organ damage by modulation of antioxidant and inflammatory signaling pathways

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.
FDA new drug approvals in Q2 2022

Evaluate Vantage, London, UK. In what looks like a disappointing downturn, the FDA only approved six new molecular entities in the last quarter (Table 1). Although the underlying reasons for the decline are unclear, this will only add to the malaise of the current biotech bear market, which has resulted in falling company valuations and a shrinking number of initial public offerings. Whatever the reason for the slowdown, if approvals continue at this rate for the rest of the year, the overall number for 2022 could be one of the lowest in at least 5 years.
A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics

Epigenomic profiling has enabled large-scale identification of regulatory elements, yet we still lack a systematic mapping from any sequence or variant to regulatory activities. We address this challenge with Sei, a framework for integrating human genetics data with sequence information to discover the regulatory basis of traits and diseases. Sei learns a vocabulary of regulatory activities, called sequence classes, using a deep learning model that predicts 21,907 chromatin profiles across >1,300 cell lines and tissues. Sequence classes provide a global classification and quantification of sequence and variant effects based on diverse regulatory activities, such as cell type-specific enhancer functions. These predictions are supported by tissue-specific expression, expression quantitative trait loci and evolutionary constraint data. Furthermore, sequence classes enable characterization of the tissue-specific, regulatory architecture of complex traits and generate mechanistic hypotheses for individual regulatory pathogenic mutations. We provide Sei as a resource to elucidate the regulatory basis of human health and disease.
