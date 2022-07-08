FlipFlop of the T cell immune system

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.

