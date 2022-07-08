ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ASCE presidency new chapter in engineer’s extraordinary life

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlen Carbon resident Marsia “Marsie” Geldert-Murphey has her feet firmly planted in a profession that focuses on working from the ground up. Come this fall, she’ll be looking at it from a new perspective. Geldert-Murphey is the newly chosen president-elect of the American Society of Civil...

www.ibjonline.com

labortribune.com

Illinois moves toward making ‘right-to-work’ illegal

AFLCIO’s Drea will lead rally on July 21 in Collinsville. Collinsville, IL – Union leaders and members will unite on Thursday, July 21 in support of Illinois’ unique Workers Rights Amendment proposal, which would make so-called “right-to-work” virtually illegal in the state, unlike all others.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Kirk Brown named as new regional engineer for IDOT southern districts

Kirk H. Brown was recently named as the new Region 5 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Districts 8 (Collinsville) and 9 (Carbondale). Brown has been with IDOT for more than 30 years, working out of District 8 headquartered in Collinsville. Throughout his time with the department, Brown has taken on a variety of roles, from construction, resident engineer to project support engineer handling railroad, utility and local agency coordination, to program development engineer for preliminary engineering studies.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

HSHS announces appointment of Breese hospital president and CEO

HSHS recently announced the appointment of Aaron Puchbauer to serve as President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Ill. Puchbauer currently serves as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, Ill. He will begin his new role on August 15, 2022. “I am...
BREESE, IL
The Telegraph

Pro-choice rally held in Alton

ALTON — A small group of pro-choice advocates gathered for a peaceful rally in Alton Saturday afternoon. About 15 people yelled to passing motorists during the rally at the corner of East Broadway and Piasa Street in the wake of last month's U.S. Supreme Court that no longer gives women a constitutional right to abortion. The decision placed abortion law under the jurisdiction of states; Illinois allows abortion but Missouri has banned it.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Spire criticized for destroying documents about controversial St. Louis pipeline

ST. LOUIS — Spire is facing more scrutiny over its controversial natural gas pipeline after the utility destroyed documents related to the project’s bidding process. The move drew fresh criticism from Missouri utility regulators, who also said Spire's process to procure fuel lacked transparency, and that the St. Louis-based utility did not select the cheapest option when it chose to buy from its own affiliate. The Spire STL Pipeline has been ensnared in legal trouble for the past year after failing to properly demonstrate it was needed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

The superintendent of Granite City schools responded on Friday to an online memoir written by a former high school teacher detailing an affair he had with one of his students. Andrew Crider, who taught English and journalism, resigned from Granite City High School in 2018 after the administration became aware that he was having an affair with an 18-year-old student.
GRANITE CITY, IL
St. Louis American

Dueker? Voters hardly know her

In recent weeks, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder announced that he “somehow” acquired video footage of County Executive Chief of Staff Calvin Harris engaged in a sexual act with a woman inside a county office. According to County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, Harder received the video via email from county executive candidate and current State Representative Shamed Dogan (R - Ballwin).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Carlinville business cited under new state law

A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.
CARLINVILLE, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: June 2022

June was a busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. With hot weather came plenty of new concepts to keep cool; Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice opened across the river, and in Chesterfield, there's a new Shake Shack location that includes a drive-thru for fast service. Eckert's Farms added both a performance venue and bar in the Cider Shed, as well as a new shop for donuts and custard, and at St. Louis' City Foundry STL, STL Toasted is now open – the city's first concept dedicated to toasted ravioli.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL

