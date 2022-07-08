Draft map of new Baltimore police districts seeks to balance law enforcement resources, ‘reunite’ neighborhoods

BALTIMORE — A police presence remains at the corner of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. That's where 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was gunned down last week while trying to confront a squeegee worker near the Inner Harbor. While no arrests have yet been made, Reynolds' family is still...
BALTIMORE, Md. — A family from Anne Arundel County was bound for a medical appointment in Baltimore when terror unfolded at Light and Conway Streets, as a squeegee man forced a cleaning job on their windshield and began beating on the car for payment. “We said, we told you...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing an Annapolis church. Officers were called to New Hope Community Fellowship Church on Monday morning in the 900 block of Annapolis Road. After arriving, victims showed them a door where racially-motivated graffiti had been scrawled. The graffiti appeared...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday morning that left a 39 year-old man in critical condition. This incident happened in Southeast, Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 10:21 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Loneys...
BALTIMORE — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a serial robber who committed at least 10 armed robberies in the Baltimore area to 12 years in prison today. 35-year-old Marquis Moore admitted to committing robberies at fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores and discount stores. According to Moore's...
Candidates for Baltimore City state's attorney are offering up their plans on how to solve the squeegee worker problems. It comes after a driver was shot and killed by a worker, following a confrontation last week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the candidates and has how they plan to take...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators have released video footage of a Baltimore police officer colliding with—and ultimately killing—a man on a scooter while en route to a report of a stabbing in East Baltimore in June.
Video footage provided by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General shows officer Alexis Acosta driving along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street and colliding with 58-year-old Terry Harrell at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on June 21.
Harrell died from his injuries on June 23, according to state investigators.
The video footage shows Alexis driving through a red light prior to colliding with Harrell. Harrell can be seen flying off of his scooter.
There are two angles from which to view the crash: from a camera in the distance and from the body-worn camera that the officer was wearing on the day of the collision.
Investigators included a warning that says the video may be disturbing to viewers.
“I got into a crash. I got into a crash. Send me an ambulance immediately,” an officer shouted into his police radio.
Acosta suffered minor injuries following the deadly collision, according to state investigators.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers.
Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case.
A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022
Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him.
The reward for information has doubled to $16,000.
NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City State's Attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, held a news conference Friday for mothers of murder victims. Last week, Vignarajah brought together 24 mothers of murder victims in a moment of prayer, mourning and call to action. Three of those mothers, who lost children near the early...
Eric Costello, the city councilman whose district includes the corner where last week's squeegee murder took place, is warning that the city will have to walk a fine line to avoid more such incidents in the future. "Two people's lives are completely ruined, one dead, it's beyond words," Costello told...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Early evening at the intersection of President and Fayette Streets in downtown Baltimore it's business as usual, on the usual corner where you’ll find squeegee kids out in force. This time opening up about the newfound pressure they’re feeling in the wake of a homicide...
PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the …
Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County"
The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
For whatever reason, it all came to a head on Thursday afternoon at one of Baltimore’s most inviting intersections: Go one way to the city’s showpiece harbor, the other to its bandbox of a baseball park. Head north to downtown, or south to the redbrick, rowhouse-scaled charm of Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred over this past weekend. On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn. A 22-year-old male victim and a 40-year-old male victim were located on Pioneer Drive near Severn Orchard Court suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were standing in front of the Orchard Food Mart at 1159 Reece Road when they were shot at by two unknown male suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Officers located numerous shell casings at the scene. A bag of suspected “crack” cocaine was recovered from one of the victims. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Comments / 0