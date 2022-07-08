ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland attorney general primary: O’Malley, Brown spar over legal experience in new ‘dark money’ TV ad

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago

Political animosity between U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown and retired...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
NBC News

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

WATCH LIVE: House January 6 committee holds next public hearings on its investigation - Tuesday at 10am

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The next hearing will be on Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. (Photo: Annette Elizabeth Allen for NPR)    
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy