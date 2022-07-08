ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Wingstop to Open in Azle

What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
A new Wingstop is in the works just northwest of Fort Worth. The latest addition to the brand is tentatively scheduled to open at 913 Boyd Rd., Ste. 700 in Azle sometime before the end of 2022. The nearly 2,000-square-foot space that previously served as a workout studio in Azle will get a makeover with new walls, finishes, restrooms, and equipment, according to state licensing information.

“They have to divide it and make it smaller for us,” said Rhonda Gerrity, Wingstop franchise owner. Gerrity and her husband, Tom, own a number of Wingstop locations in smaller towns across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They recently opened a location in Mineral Wells and in Hudson Oaks, and operate others in Stephenville and Weatherford.

“We do see how Azle is growing and being a franchise owner, it is actually very hard to find locations outside of the actual Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Since we were already in the smaller towns,” Gerrity told What Now Dallas, “we wanted to bring one to Azle.”

The Wingstop menu features wings and strips. Depending on your craving for the meal, you can select from a variety of wet and dry flavors and heat levels to add to your strips or wings. From Cajun and Lemon Pepper to Hickory Smoked BBQ and Mango Habanero, there is a favorite for just about everyone.

The French fries, fresh carrot and celery sticks, and ranch are added bonuses. “Our ranch is phenomenal. It’s made fresh every day. Ranch is our number one selling dip. It is amazing. There are people who joke that they can drink it with a straw,” Gerrity said.

Wingstop first opened in Garland in 1994 and now has more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. and abroad. “We’re all about taking our wings to another level, saucing and tossing the freshest flavors you crave along the way,” stated the Wingstop website.

Wingstop is involved with charities specifically to serve the youth within local communities through education, arts, sports, and career development. “We do like to try to give back to the community and give back to the schools and help serve our communities in different ways. We always give back to the first responders and veterans of both retired and active military,” Gerrity said.

What Now Dallas

