The Market at Icehouse

Cover picture for the articleLocated at the Icehouse Amphitheater, the Market at Icehouse will...

Aiken Standard

Peaches, other produce hit summer peak

July is prime time for South Carolina peaches, and tons of produce are on the move each day from facilities around Edgefield and Saluda counties, helping provide a major boost for several towns and jobs for hundreds of seasonal and full-time employees. "It's hot, and everybody's busy," in the words...
EDGEFIELD, SC
News19 WLTX

Larger 'Blessing Box' installed in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Blessing Boxes are all across Kershaw County. The special boxes are supplied with important items for community members in need - items they can take free of charge. There's even one set up outside the town hall in Elgin. But, after years of use, the box...
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

Radiate Church fighting food insecurity in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — A church in Elgin spent their Saturday making meals and distributing them out to those in need. "This all started back in the COVID-19 pandemic when we were locked down and since then the need is as strong because of today due to inflation," Nicholas Anderson with Radiate Church's outreach program said. "We serve 350 meals, this is to anyone in the community that's in need."
ELGIN, SC
kool1027.com

Back to School Bash Scheduled For July 16th

Women On The Move, Inc., Beyond The Court, LLC, & Collins Funeral Home will be sponsoring a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9am – 12pm in downtown Camden, SC in the green space located at 622 Rutledge Street. This outside event is structured to engage the students in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space where they will be provided the tools necessary to start the school year off to a great start. The day will include live music, bounce houses, a game truck, horseback riding, free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and much more.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: SCDNR introduces Hank the puppy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) introduced their newest K-9 trainee. Hank the puppy and his trainer Lieutenant Brady Branham were at Academy Sports in the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Dr. in Columbia. Hank is six weeks old and for the next ten months will be undergoing socializing with Branham. Afterwards he’ll be undergoing SCDNR Canine training.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Local wildlife center needs worms, crickets or insects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's an odd request. Carolina Wildlife Center is asking for mealworms, wax worms, crickets, or any other small works or insects to help feed the birds they are rehabilitating. Chimney Swifts, Swallows, and Purple Martins are currently at the shelter in an area they have called...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Rotary Club of Lake Murray-Irmo Golf Tournament Helps Purchase Drone for Irmo PD

The Rotary Club of Lake-Murray Irmo proudly presented the Irmo Police Department with checks totaling $8,000 designated for the purchase of a high-tech drone created for law enforcement agencies. The Irmo Police Department Community Foundation has also been working on this project and contributed a significant amount to make this...
IRMO, SC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Columbia, SC [2022 Updated]

Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
COLUMBIA, SC
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Makes Its Entrance into South Carolina with Latest Signed Agreement

Multi-Unit Franchisee Inks Agreement to Bring Cult-Favorite Nashville Hot Chicken Brand to the Palmetto State. July 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Kal Gullapalli to open locations throughout South Carolina, focusing on the greater Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach areas.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment in Columbia on Monday caused a fuel spill and sent two railway employees to the hospital. The Norfolk Southern train derailed at around 8:20 A.M., according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. It happened about a half mile down the railroad tracks near Longwood Road, which is not far from Shop Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

CAE says covered F-16 Fighting Falcon jets observation area coming soon

Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to observing F-16 fighter jets take off from a covered observation area at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in approximately one month. CAE Executive Director Mike Gula said an observation area would soon be available for the public to see the operations of the South...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina earthquake swarm continues with rumble near school

ELGIN, S.C. — A state agency is reporting yet another earthquake in the Elgin area that happened on Friday morning. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported in a tweet that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened in an area near Doby's Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County around 6 a.m.
ELGIN, SC

