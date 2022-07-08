The Market at Icehouse

ELGIN, S.C. — A church in Elgin spent their Saturday making meals and distributing them out to those in need. "This all started back in the COVID-19 pandemic when we were locked down and since then the need is as strong because of today due to inflation," Nicholas Anderson with Radiate Church's outreach program said. "We serve 350 meals, this is to anyone in the community that's in need."

