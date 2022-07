How to find an abortion clinic near you is going to be a question millions of women will be asking in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Just because abortion is no longer a constitutionally protected right does not mean that people have stopped or will stop needing abortions. In the wake of the decision, laws in nearly half of all states have been changing rapidly: Some have outright bans that went into effect immediately; some have bans set to go into effect in a number of days or months; and some have bans that have been blocked or may resume.

