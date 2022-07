The Spring Lake Theatre Company is opening the 2022-2023 season with one of the most beloved stories of all time: Beauty and the Beast. Twelve performances take place across July 7-24. When Belle’s father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, her attempt to rescue him leads her to be captured by the Beast, a fearsome monster long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take some photos.

