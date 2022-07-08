ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County Commissioners announce nonprofit recipients of ARPA grant program

 4 days ago
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 93 nonprofit organizations, located in the County, are being awarded grants in the total amount of $24,285,519.49 through the Monmouth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program. The Monmouth County...

New Jersey Stage

Winners of Picture Middlesex County Photography Contest Announced

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has announced the winners for the spring edition of Picture Middlesex County, which was open to all amateur and professional photographers who live in New Jersey from March 8 – May 17, 2022. Overall winners include: Muhammad Taha Khan in first place, Ranjithkumar Rajarethinam in second place, and Peichi Waite in third place. People’s Choice Award winners include: Mahesh Patel in first place, Mahesh Patel in second place, and Lucien Varghese in third place.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week Takes Place July 11-17

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Pride, Inc. presents the 17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week, taking place across New Jersey’s largest city this week from July 11-17. Newark Pride, Inc. works tirelessly and collaboratively to create engaging, safe, and empowering events for the members of the LGBTQ Community year round, and this year’s theme of “Legacy of Liberation” comes at a critical turning point.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support Olas Caribenas/Caribbean Waves. This project will support activities showcasing traditional Caribbean arts, in conjunction with VACNJ’s Spring 2023 Main Gallery exhibition. VACNJ’s project is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Morristown resident Betty Mills named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of July

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Morristown resident Betty Mills has been named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of July. This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success. Betty has been a volunteer at MPAC since 1994, when The Community Theatre reopened as a performing arts venue.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: 7-ELEVEN DEMOLISHED

Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Morristown Will Unveil New Public Art on July 12

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On July 12, 2022 at 1:00pm, the Town of Morristown will unveil its next piece of public art at Open Space at Speedwell located at 51 Prospect Street next to the Modera 44 and Modera 55 apartments. This piece was part of an international selection process issued in June 2018, which chose and commissioned Nathan S. Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the project, in early 2019. After some delays due to the pandemic, the sculpture is now ready to be installed and presented to the public.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ramapo President Jebb Discusses Importance of Higher Education to a Healthy Democracy on PBS Show

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb was a guest of Steve Adubato for his PBS show “State of Affairs.”. President Jebb and Mr. Adubato discussed the future of higher education in New Jersey including enrollment, educational and wellness deficits confronting students, and the critical role that state colleges and universities play in equipping our communities to thrive in a changing and unpredictable world. “(Ramapo College) is all about being service-oriented, leadership-oriented, and individualized attention, so that people are inspired to make a difference,” Jebb told Adubato. President Jebb highlighted how the distinctive academics, leadership opportunities, and wrap around student programs provided at Ramapo have positioned the College very well to prepare its students to serve as ethical, empathetic change agents.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

SOPAC Honored Volunteer Team At 2022 Awards Ceremony

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- On Wednesday, June 29, the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) honored its 50-person team of volunteers with a tropical-themed party and awards ceremony. “You’re the people who make SOPAC run,” said Alicia Whavers, Director of Audience Services. “I’m humbled by the work that you do.”...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

I'm So Newark Presents 2nd Annual Community Fun Day on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the nonprofit I'm So Newark (ISN) will present Community Fun Day - Honoring the Vision of Reverend Ronald B. Christian. ISN aims to carry on his legacy of generosity and overwhelming support for others. Beginning at 10:00am, community members will participate in a daylong event featuring free food, rides, inflatables, music, entertainment, and give-a-ways.
NEWARK, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
midjersey.news

July 9, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Just after 10:00 a.m. a tree fell on Old Trenton Road between Robbinsville-Edinburgh and Windsor-Edinburgh Road completely closing the roadway. As of 3:00 p.m. Mercer County DOT has still not removed the tree and the road remains closed. July 9, 2022. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Final week of "Rent" at Centenary Stage Company

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are heading into the final weekend of Rent by Jonathan Larson. The show will close July 17, and performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Paterson Times

Fair Lawn woman hurt in Paterson shooting

A woman from Fair Lawn was hurt in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was struck by gunfire at an unknown location in Paterson. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at around 6 a.m., police said.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

