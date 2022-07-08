New changes to North Carolina alcohol laws allow public drinking, online purchases

Sister-in-laws, Maggie Lloyd, left, and Charlotte Lloyd toast a pair of Bloody Mary’s at Humble Pie in Raleigh Sunday, July 9, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Some new additions and big changes to North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission laws took effect on July 1.

House Bill 890 now allows customers to take their drinks with them from place to place in some areas, order liquor online and the sale of bigger growlers.

Here’s what to know about new alcohol laws in North Carolina.

Social districts

Among the most notable changes to N.C. ABC law was the authorization of social districts, or places where people can buy a drink from a restaurant or bar and carry it with them to their next stop within a designated area.

The first social district in Raleigh was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, Anna Johnson wrote for The News & Observer. Greensboro, Kannapolis, Monroe, Newton and Norwood have also registered social districts with the state, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte city council members are considering Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown and South End for social districts, councilman Larken Egleston told the Observer.

Online and curbside ordering

A new law also allows those 21 or older to buy liquor online from ABC stores in the state. Once an order is placed, it has to be picked up in-person at the store, and customers must show a valid ID.

A curbside pickup option is also in development, the Observer reported in November.

Bigger growlers

Legislators approved the sale of bigger growlers, or glass, ceramic, plastic, aluminum or stainless steel containers used to transport draft beer or wine.

Under the law, stores will be able to sell four-liter (1.0567 gallons) growlers. Growlers were previously limited to a capacity of two liters, according to the N.C. Retail Merchants Association.

Liquor can be bought at wineries

Here are some other noteworthy changes to N.C. alcohol laws: