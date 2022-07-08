ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

New changes to North Carolina alcohol laws allow public drinking, online purchases

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kUOM_0gZ3kpwf00
Sister-in-laws, Maggie Lloyd, left, and Charlotte Lloyd toast a pair of Bloody Mary’s at Humble Pie in Raleigh Sunday, July 9, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Some new additions and big changes to North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission laws took effect on July 1.

House Bill 890 now allows customers to take their drinks with them from place to place in some areas, order liquor online and the sale of bigger growlers.

Here’s what to know about new alcohol laws in North Carolina.

Social districts

Among the most notable changes to N.C. ABC law was the authorization of social districts, or places where people can buy a drink from a restaurant or bar and carry it with them to their next stop within a designated area.

The first social district in Raleigh was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, Anna Johnson wrote for The News & Observer. Greensboro, Kannapolis, Monroe, Newton and Norwood have also registered social districts with the state, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte city council members are considering Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown and South End for social districts, councilman Larken Egleston told the Observer.

Online and curbside ordering

A new law also allows those 21 or older to buy liquor online from ABC stores in the state. Once an order is placed, it has to be picked up in-person at the store, and customers must show a valid ID.

A curbside pickup option is also in development, the Observer reported in November.

Bigger growlers

Legislators approved the sale of bigger growlers, or glass, ceramic, plastic, aluminum or stainless steel containers used to transport draft beer or wine.

Under the law, stores will be able to sell four-liter (1.0567 gallons) growlers. Growlers were previously limited to a capacity of two liters, according to the N.C. Retail Merchants Association.

Liquor can be bought at wineries

Here are some other noteworthy changes to N.C. alcohol laws:

  • Vendors at college sporting events can now sell two beers or glasses of wine at a time, instead of one per customer.
  • Wineries and distilleries can sell liquor on Sundays from noon-9 p.m. and on some holidays.
  • Bottles of liquors can now have personalized labels that include the name of a person or organization.

Comments / 8

Kenny Wright
3d ago

Welcome to 1990, North Carolina. Keep going, you may catch up with the rest of the civilized world. I.g., do away with ABC stores.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WRAL News

Data shows NC population boom the nation's third-biggest jump over year span

Raleigh, N.C. — Millions of people moved to a different ZIP code between February 2021 and February 2022, the most of any 12-month period since 2010. North Carolina has been a big winner of that movement. The state had the third-highest in-migration during that period, only trailing Florida and Texas. Just in Raleigh, 10 years ago the population was around 400,000. Since then, its population jumped about 15 percent, to around 467,000.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

New North Carolina law does away with bar memberships

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bars that require memberships are a thing of the past in North Carolina. For decades, State Alcoholic Beverage Control laws required establishments’ owners to charge a small fee so that a potential patron could become a member and get beer, wine or a mixed drink. However, all that changed when […]
RESTAURANTS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#North Carolina#Retail#Place To Place#Liquor#Food Drink#Beverage Commission#N C Abc#The City Council#The News Observer#Norwood#The Charlotte Observer#Plaza Midwood
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

5 Most Beautiful Beaches in North Carolina

If you have never been to North Carolina, then you are definitively missing out on some absolutely gorgeous beaches. Along with Florida and South Carolina, it's safe to say that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country.
cbs17

Dozens march in Clayton during ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Supreme Court took away the federal right to abortion, and while the procedure remains legal in North Carolina, activists are still making their voices heard. “It all started with the idea of just, I want to...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Eastern bluebirds tracked in North Carolina county

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In October 2018 a small group of River Landing residents who were maintaining a small bluebird trail on the residential community’s Colfax campus decided to start a bird club. Although all were bird enthusiasts, none could be called bird experts. The club members accompany the...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Wake County needs more landlords for affordable leasing program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting an update on a Wake County program working to create more affordable rental homes by offering incentives for landlords. The “Lease 2 Home” program is for people who don’t have a permanent place to live and face barriers keeping them from finding a place – like a low credit score or criminal record.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
499
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy