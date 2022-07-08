ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, VA

VATI Rockbridge and ARC Goshen Broadband Projects Closeout

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the CSPDC was awarded a $2,202,000 VATI grant to bring high-speed area to areas in Rockbridge County with co-applicant BARC Electric. Construction began December 2020 and ended in April 2022. This project provided broadband access...

