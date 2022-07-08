VATI Rockbridge and ARC Goshen Broadband Projects Closeout

It is all about location with this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath charmer in the coveted Huntley neighborhood. Walk or bike to Fry's Spring, UVA, and UVA hospital. Take advantage of proximity to many amazing walkable Charlottesville locations while enjoying the neighborhood's tree-lined streets with sidewalks throughout. Go for a peaceful walk or hike with the Rivanna trail system at your backdoor. This three-level, light-filled home has hardwood floors throughout and a kitchen complete with subway tile backsplash, dishwasher and updated gas five-burner stove. Enjoy either the front porch or expansive back deck, constructed with Trex composite decking for extended life. Outdoor living area is maximized with a landscaped, fenced-in back yard with a fire pit. Other desirable amenities include a driveway and one-car garage with additional room for storage, and a 6/2021 installed Lennox XP20 HVAC unit with iComfort control. The lower level tv room/lounge area can easily be remodeled for a third bedroom. This well-maintained home has all of the move-in-ready amenities in a great walkable neighborhood.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO