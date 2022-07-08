ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, MD

MAMA Prom-A Returns September 24th!

By Holly Christy, Publisher
macaronikid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first two MAMA Prom-A events blew the ladies away. Who knew you could have THAT much fun?!. This year's MAMA Prom-A will be September 24th in Mt. Airy. This not-to-be-missed ladies night out will be the talk of the town! If you're ready to laugh until your sides hurt, throw...

mtairy.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY! 2022 Fun Pass - Breathe NH

We are giving away a Breathe NH Fun Pass Coupon Book! This book offers big savings to favorite New England family attractions like Story Land, Mount Washington Cog Railway, Whale's Tale Water Park, Davis Farmland, LEGOLAND and so many more! Entries will be accepted form 7/13 to 7/20. How to...
SMALL BUSINESS
macaronikid.com

July is National Parks Month~ Here are 10 to see in NC

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and RecreationMonth. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the essential and powerful role of local park and recreation professionals. Since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated Park and RecreationMonth in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation and to recognize the more than160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — that maintain our country’s local, state and community parks. (This information was provided by NRPA)
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy