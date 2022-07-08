MAMA Prom-A Returns September 24th!

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and RecreationMonth. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the essential and powerful role of local park and recreation professionals. Since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated Park and RecreationMonth in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation and to recognize the more than160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — that maintain our country’s local, state and community parks. (This information was provided by NRPA)

