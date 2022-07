If you're looking for love, a new report from Zillow says San Antonio is one of the top U.S. cities for singles to move to for love in 2022. The Alamo City fell at No. 5 on the list of top 10 cities for singles in the U.S. based on the best mix of available and affordable rental housing with median rents ranging from $966 to $2,788 per month. Zillow experts say this is due to singles having the option to work remotely.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO