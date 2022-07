EAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a jet ski crash on East Battle Lake, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported a man, Conner Wyant, 18, of Laporte, and woman, Brelane Adelmund, 18, of Laporte, were driving separate jet skis, and Wyant didn't see Adelman before crashing into her, the news release stated.

