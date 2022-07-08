Spatial proteomics with subcellular resolution

Cytoplasmic dynein is responsible for various cellular processes during the cell cycle. The mechanism by which its activity is regulated spatially and temporarily inside the cell remains elusive. There are various regulatory proteins of dynein, including dynactin, NDEL1/NUD-2, and LIS1. Characterizing the spatiotemporal localization of regulatory proteins in vivo will aid understanding of the cellular regulation of dynein. Here, we focused on spindle formation in the Caenorhabditis elegans early embryo, wherein dynein and its regulatory proteins translocated from the cytoplasm to the spindle region upon nuclear envelope breakdown (NEBD). We found that (i) a limited set of dynein regulatory proteins accumulated in the spindle region, (ii) the spatial localization patterns were distinct among the regulators, and (iii) the regulatory proteins did not accumulate in the spindle region simultaneously but sequentially. Furthermore, the accumulation of NUD-2 was unique among the regulators. NUD-2 started to accumulate before NEBD (pre-NEBD accumulation), and exhibited the highest enrichment compared to the cytoplasmic concentration. Using a protein injection approach, we revealed that the C-terminal helix of NUD-2 was responsible for pre-NEBD accumulation. These findings suggest a fine temporal control of the subcellular localization of regulatory proteins.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO