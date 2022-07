(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On July 12, 2022 at 1:00pm, the Town of Morristown will unveil its next piece of public art at Open Space at Speedwell located at 51 Prospect Street next to the Modera 44 and Modera 55 apartments. This piece was part of an international selection process issued in June 2018, which chose and commissioned Nathan S. Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the project, in early 2019. After some delays due to the pandemic, the sculpture is now ready to be installed and presented to the public.

