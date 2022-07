The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identifying two suspects who are alleged to have stolen the wallet out of a victim’s purse on July 4 at the Opelika Kroger. Two white females entered the store at approximately 11:30 a.m. and “proceeded to remove the victims’ wallet from their pursue while the victim was distracted,” according to the police report.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO