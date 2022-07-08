ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapy-related clonal cytopenia as a precursor to therapy-related myeloid neoplasms

By Mithun Vinod Shah
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapy-related myeloid neoplasms (t-MN) are aggressive leukemia that develops as a complication of prior exposure to DNA-damaging agents. Clonal cytopenia of undetermined significance (CCUS) is a precursor of de novo myeloid neoplasms. Characteristics of CCUS that develop following cytotoxic therapies (therapy-related clonal cytopenia, t-CC) and outcomes following t-CC have not been...

